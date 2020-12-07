The pollution that DeSoto County residents have been exposed to could contribute to their risk of being susceptible to COVID-19, according to new research from Harvard University.
The study linked an increased risk of death from the coronavirus to elevated levels of air pollution — specifically air pollution that has been measured in significant levels in DeSoto County since 1998, though there has been significant improvement — putting the county well below current standards — in recent years.
The type of air pollution studied is PM2.5, which is made of particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns — about 1/30th the width of a human hair.
PM2.5 is an industrial pollution that can get deep in the lungs and even bloodstream of those exposed.
The new research may mean health care resources could be allocated differently because of the risks posed by increased pollution in certain parts of the country.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) enacted a rule in 2012 to limit PM2.5 to 12 micrograms per cubic meter. The amount of PM2.5 in DeSoto County since 1998 has averaged out to be near the 12 microgram limit, though current counts are lower (between eight and nine, depending on the sample).
The levels of PM2.5 in DeSoto County are similar to other nearby areas, though the region is affected more than many other parts of the United States. The county currently falls into the category of long-term, significant exposure for residents, according to data aggregated from NASA, the American Chemical Association and other sources — despite the improvement in the county over past decades.
PM2.5 has long been known to increase the risk of heart attack and stroke. Some health care and environmental experts in the EPA pushed for tighter restrictions on the pollution standards, though that proposal was rejected by the Trump administration Monday.
The EPA proposal to tighten the restriction said that PM2.5 is associated with 45,000 deaths each year, and that changing the rule to nine micrograms per meter could reduce that number by over 12,000.
The analysis noted that reducing the pollution before the pandemic would probably have reduced the COVID-19 mortality rate in affected areas.
