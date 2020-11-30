DeSoto County has now reported over 10,000 people infected with COVID-19 since March, and over 100 DeSoto County residents have died from the virus since it first entered the county.
At the time of publication, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) has reported 10,332 cases of COVID-19 and 104 deaths from the virus in the county since March.
In the last seven days, over 750 new cases have been reported in the county.
Hospitals in the area have been stretched thin, and the number of available ICU beds across the Methodist and Baptist hospital systems has become limited over the last week. At some points, there have been no available ICU beds in the county.
The most recent data from the MSDH shows three available ICU beds in DeSoto County as of Nov. 29.
Experts fear that the traveling and gatherings that went along with the Thanksgiving holiday will exacerbate the challenges hospitals are facing.
The total number of COVID-19 patients in Mississippi hospitals reached an all-time high today, with over 1,000 current inpatients having the virus.
“This is truly serious,” State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said in a tweet today as he announced the record level of inpatients with the virus. “Protect yourselves and your family now. And we all know how.”
