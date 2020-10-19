Gov. Tate Reeves announced new COVID-19 restrictions on Monday, reinstating mask mandates for nine counties — including DeSoto County — and ICU requirements on hospitals statewide.
Reeves’ amended executive order requires health care facilities to reserve 10% of their ICU capacity for COVID-19 patients or lose their ability to perform elective procedures.
Additional restrictions are also being placed on the counties that have faced the highest levels of transmission per capita over the past two weeks. Face coverings will be required in public and social gatherings will be limited to 10 people indoors and 50 people outdoors in these counties. The order will go into effect on Oct. 21 and remain until Nov. 11.
The counties with additional COVID-19 safety measures are Chickasaw, Claiborne, DeSoto, Forrest, Itawamba, Jackson, Lamar, Lee and Neshoba.
“We’ve seen this before. We know what can happen if we allow this to get out of control, and so we want to be proactive to prevent that from happening,” Reeves said. “None of these elements are silver bullets. None of them will totally eliminate the virus. We have to allow for life to go on in the meantime. As we wait for a vaccine, our mission is the same as it ever was: to prevent our health care system from being overwhelmed. That has to be the focus.”
Reeves is using the criteria he established during the summer wave for placing restrictions on individual counties: more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents over a designated two-week period.
Mississippi has seen a spike in cases statewide since Gov. Reeves lifted the statewide mask mandate at the end of September. During a recent visit to DeSoto County, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs expressed concern that the state would return to peak levels of virus transmission. He also raised alarm over a decline in Mississippians following public health guidelines seen since the mask mandate was lifted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.