Though the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in DeSoto County and Mississippi last week, the danger of the pandemic is far from over — by many measures, it’s worse than ever.
Last week, DeSoto County crossed the threshold from being a community with an “active or imminent outbreak” to a community experiencing a “severe outbreak.”
This determination is made by how many new cases per day are reported per capita. DeSoto County is now reporting about 150 new cases each day, and the total number of cases reported since March has now grown to over 13,000.
This comes at a time when two vaccines — both shown to be highly effective — have begun their rollout in the area. On Sunday, the newly approved vaccine, made by Moderna, left a McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch.
It will take time to see the impact of the vaccine in the community, according to experts. Though vaccinated individuals will be largely protected from the virus, the spread will likely remain rampant in the county until the majority of the population has been vaccinated.
This rapid spread will continue to stretch the health care system to its limits, leading to more deaths. Today, the two hospitals in the county reported one open ICU bed and four other available staffed beds.
Though hospitals have found new ways to provide critical care to patients, hospitals across the state and region have reported crisis after crisis because of the new surge of COVID-19 patients.
DeSoto County has now reported 128 COVID-19 deaths and over 200 more deaths of all causes this year than expected. Officials at the state department of health have reported a similar increase, saying about 20% more deaths have been reported this year than expected. Over 4,000 Mississippians have died because of the virus.
In the midst of the worst phase yet of the pandemic for the county, hospitals and long-term care facilities are now preparing for their earliest shipments of the vaccine, hoping to protect the most vulnerable citizens from a virus outbreak now growing faster than ever.
