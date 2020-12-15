The first COVID-19 vaccines in DeSoto County are expected to be given Wednesday.
The vaccine is expected to first be given at Baptist DeSoto Hospital. Methodist Olive Branch expects to get a shipment in the coming weeks.
At Baptist DeSoto, the vaccines arrived Tuesday and will be given to employees beginning Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. The hospital received 975 doses of the vaccine on Tuesday morning, which will be distributed to front-line employees at the hospital who want it.
All employees at Baptist DeSoto completed an educational module before making a decision about taking the vaccine.
Methodist Olive Branch expects to receive its first shipment of vaccines in the coming weeks, though that timeline has not yet been confirmed.
The first vaccines in Mississippi were given yesterday, with State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs receiving the first dose in the state.
Mississippi expected about 25,000 doses in the first shipment of the vaccine, which will go to front-line health care workers.
Though the first doses of the vaccine — which has shown in trials to be 95% effective — are now here, it may be many months before most county residents are inoculated.
The first shipments of the vaccine arrived in the Memphis area on Sunday, where FedEx took the first doses to distribute around the country. The first shipment out of Memphis went to Jackson for distribution in Mississippi, according to reporting from The Daily Memphian.
The first doses of the vaccine come as the virus stretches the health care system in the county beyond capacity. Last Friday, ICUs were full across the entire state of Mississippi, according to Dobbs.
DeSoto County continues to break records of new daily cases reported and hospitalizations. Seven available staffed hospital beds remain in the county, according to the most recent data from the state health department.
All 30 of Baptist DeSoto’s ICU beds have been occupied since Dec. 5, according to state data.
At time of publication, DeSoto County has reported 114 COVID-19 deaths and over 12,000 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. About 1 in 15 county residents has contracted the virus at some point during the pandemic.
Though the official number of COVID-19 deaths is 114, there have been over 200 more deaths this year reported in the county than the average of the last five years.
Editor’s note: After the publication of this article, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare clarified that the anticipated timeline of receiving the vaccine on Thursday applied to Memphis hospitals in the network. Methodist Olive Branch expects to receive the vaccine in the coming weeks. The story has been updated to reflect the clarification.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.