After two weeks back to school for the second semester, DeSoto County Schools saw COVID-19 numbers that mirrored those from the end of fall semester.
The district reported 107 total new cases, with 70 students and 37 staff members testing positive for the virus.
Additionally, 592 students were quarantined last week following possible exposure. This is more than double the number of quarantines reported the week before, which was 290.
“Now that our students, teachers, and staff have been in school for a semester, everyone is more familiar with COVID-19 protocols, and our students and teachers are also familiar with maintaining the learning process during quarantine periods,” DeSoto County Schools Superintendent Cory Uselton said in a statement. “In addition, district officials are more experienced at monitoring the number of cases, monitoring multiple cases at individual schools, and monitoring multiple cases within athletic teams. We are hopeful that we can continue working together and have a successful spring semester.”
DeSoto County’s rate of transmission falls into the “active outbreak” threshold, according to one model used by health experts.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, DeSoto County has reported 17,197 cases and 175 deaths, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. The county is reporting 65.1 new daily cases per 100,000 residents, and the positive test rate sits at about 16.5%.
