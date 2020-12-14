As the school semester comes to a close, DeSoto County Schools reported a decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases and quarantines in students. The district reported 96 total new cases, with 54 students and 42 staff members testing positive for the virus.
Additionally, 525 students were quarantined last week following possible exposure, an increase from last week’s report of 369 new student quarantines.
Though recent weeks saw a slight improvement compared to mid-semester, new positive cases and quarantines have continued to climb in the district. For the first nine weeks, the district recorded some of the lowest numbers of cases per capita in the state.
DeSoto County Schools Superintendent Cory Uselton said in an email that the district continues to monitor cases each week.
This comes as COVID-19 is spreading through the county faster than ever before and ICU capacities are being stretched, according to data from the state department of health.
DeSoto County now has reported more cases of COVID-19 since March than any other county in Mississippi.
Though some of those cases represent a backlog in reporting, most of them represent recent tests in the community, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.
DeSoto County’s rate of transmission is nearly double the threshold of a “critical” community, according to one model used by health experts. This means the county “is either actively experiencing an outbreak or is at extreme risk.”
