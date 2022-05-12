Matthew Whiting of Southaven was recently awarded the Senior Award of Excellence at Mississippi College.
The Senior Awards of Excellence in Leadership recognize senior students who are distinguished by visionary leadership on campus and their vision of greatness. Students receiving this award have shown leadership in a particular organization or department, or have served in various roles across campus.
Mississippi College, affiliated with the Mississippi Baptist Convention, is a private, co-educational, Christian liberal arts and sciences university.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.