More than 1,000 students graduated from the University of Mississippi in August 2022. Undergraduate and graduate candidates received degrees from the College of Liberal Arts, General Studies and schools of Law, Pharmacy, Journalism and New Media, Engineering, Education, Business Administration, Applied Sciences and Patterson School of Accountancy.
Daniel Banks, of Southaven, MS, received a Bachelor of Arts from the College of Liberal Arts.
Rebecca Brock, of Olive Branch, MS, received a Bachelor of Arts from the College of Liberal Arts.
Connor Campbell, of Olive Branch, MS, received a Bachelor of Arts from the College of Liberal Arts.
Karley Cavette, of Southaven, MS, received a Bachelor of Arts from the College of Liberal Arts.
McKenzie Delucia, of Olive Branch, MS, received a Bachelor of Arts from the College of Liberal Arts.
William Green, of Hernando, MS, received a Bachelor of Arts from the College of Liberal Arts.
Taylor McMahon, of Olive Branch, MS, received a Bachelor of Arts from the College of Liberal Arts.
Alyssa Parks, of Southaven, MS, received a Bachelor of Arts from the College of Liberal Arts.
Ontarius Woodland, of Southaven, MS, received a Bachelor of Music from the College of Liberal Arts.
Cailyn Baker, of Nesbit, MS, received a Bachelor of Multi Disciplinary Studies from the General Studies.
Panellipi Gray, of Southaven, MS, received a Bachelor of University Studies from the General Studies.
Juniper Marley, of Walls, MS, received a Bachelor of University Studies from the General Studies.
Tammy Pitchford, of Horn Lake, MS, received a Bachelor of University Studies from the General Studies.
Jennifer Bland, of Nesbit, MS, received a Master of Arts from the Graduate School.
Adrianna Bradley, of Hernando, MS, received a Master of Social Work from the Graduate School.
James Butler, of Olive Branch, MS, received a Master of Accountancy from the Graduate School.
Kristen Glover, of Walls, MS, received a Master of Criminal Justice from the Graduate School.
Kristen Jones, of Hernando, MS, received a Master of Accountancy and Data Analytics from the Graduate School.
Cortavious Love, of Southaven, MS, received a Master of Social Work from the Graduate School.
Alexis Slade, of Hernando, MS, received a Master of Arts from the Graduate School.
Dana Wong, of Southaven, MS, received a Master of Taxation from the Graduate School.
Austin Wood, of Hernando, MS, received a Master of Social Work from the Graduate School.
Bailey Chaney, of Southaven, MS, received a Bachelor of Accountancy from the Patterson School of Accountancy.
Jada Dowdy, of Horn Lake, MS, received a Bachelor of Accountancy from the Patterson School of Accountancy.
Hee Hwang, of Southaven, MS, received a Bachelor of Accountancy from the Patterson School of Accountancy.
John Wagnon, of Hernando, MS, received a Bachelor of Accountancy from the Patterson School of Accountancy.
Lindsey Belk, of Hernando, MS, received a Bachelor of Social Work from the School of Applied Sciences.
Sean Buckingham, of Hernando, MS, received a B.A. in Sport and Recreation Administration from the School of Applied Sciences.
Grace Champion, of Hernando, MS, received a Bachelor of Social Work from the School of Applied Sciences.
Logan Cheatham, of Olive Branch, MS, received a Bachelor of Social Work from the School of Applied Sciences.
Tekima Davis, of Walls, MS, received a Bachelor of Social Work from the School of Applied Sciences.
Alexis Dillihunt, of Southaven, MS, received a Bachelor of Social Work from the School of Applied Sciences.
Kara Gallagher, of Southaven, MS, received a Bachelor of Social Work from the School of Applied Sciences.
Laura Gehring, of Hernando, MS, received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from the School of Applied Sciences.
Dominique Hankins, of Horn Lake, MS, received a Bachelor of Social Work from the School of Applied Sciences.
Michaela Harris, of Nesbit, MS, received a Bachelor of Social Work from the School of Applied Sciences.
Christina Howell, of Olive Branch, MS, received a Bachelor of Social Work from the School of Applied Sciences.
Skylar Jefferson, of Olive Branch, MS, received a Bachelor of Science from the School of Applied Sciences.
Amia Jefferson, of Olive Branch, MS, received a Bachelor of Science from the School of Applied Sciences.
Amia Kimble, of Horn Lake, MS, received a Bachelor of Social Work from the School of Applied Sciences.
Brittney Magee, of Southaven, MS, received a Bachelor of Social Work from the School of Applied Sciences.
Mario Martinez, of Olive Branch, MS, received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from the School of Applied Sciences.
Jessica McFarland, of Horn Lake, MS, received a Bachelor of Social Work from the School of Applied Sciences.
Ericka McGriff, of Walls, MS, received a Bachelor of Science in Law Studies from the School of Applied Sciences.
Justin Moore, of Southaven, MS, received a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science from the School of Applied Sciences.
Tyra Reed, of Southaven, MS, received a Bachelor of Social Work from the School of Applied Sciences.
Thomas Reid, of Southaven, MS, received a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science from the School of Applied Sciences.
Adrian Suarez, of Olive Branch, MS, received a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science from the School of Applied Sciences.
Melissa Vazquez, of Southaven, MS, received a Bachelor of Social Work from the School of Applied Sciences.
Brett Williams, of Nesbit, MS, received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from the School of Applied Sciences.
Brooke Hull, of Southaven, MS, received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the School of Business Administration.
Reed Logsdon, of Hernando, MS, received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the School of Business Administration.
Houston Pennington, of Olive Branch, MS, received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the School of Business Administration.
Diego Trujillo, of Southaven, MS, received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the School of Business Administration.
Reese Vanlandingham, of Hernando, MS, received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the School of Business Administration.
Parris Walton, of Olive Branch, MS, received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the School of Business Administration.
Kayla Bell, of Horn Lake, MS, received a Bachelor of Arts in Education from the School of Education.
Chanler Wooten, of Horn Lake, MS, received a B.S. in Engineering from the School of Engineering.
Sarai Castellanos, of Southaven, MS, received a Bachelor of Science from the School of Journalism and New Media.
Jordan Hardin, of Olive Branch, MS, received a Bachelor of Science from the School of Journalism and New Media.
Anslee Reaves, of Olive Branch, MS, received a Bachelor of Science from the School of Journalism and New Media.
Sierra Whitten, of Horn Lake, MS, received a Bachelor of Science from the School of Journalism and New Media.
April Wong, of Southaven, MS, received a Bachelor of Science from the School of Journalism and New Media.
Cierra Clayborn, of Horn Lake, MS, received a B.S. in Pharmaceutical Sciences from the School of Pharmacy.
Callie Finch, of Nesbit, MS, received a B.S. in Pharmaceutical Sciences from the School of Pharmacy.
Minh Sang La, of Southaven, MS, received a B.S. in Pharmaceutical Sciences from the School of Pharmacy.
Kennedy Laporte, of Southaven, MS, received a B.S. in Pharmaceutical Sciences from the School of Pharmacy.
Bethany Thomas, of Olive Branch, MS, received a B.S. in Pharmaceutical Sciences from the School of Pharmacy.
Jonah Pitts, of Hernando, MS, received a Master of Accountancy and Data Analytics from the Graduate School.
"Congratulations to our August 2022 class of graduates who are distinguished by outstanding achievements," said Chancellor Glenn Boyce. "They accomplished so much during their years at Ole Miss, and we can't wait to see all the ways they will pursue their passions and reach their fullest potential."
August 2022 graduates were invited to walk across the stage at the University of Mississippi 2022 Commencement exercises, which were held May 4-8. Morning convocation was held on Saturday, May 7 in the Grove.
