The Chi Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met on April 12 and donated some much needed items to the Southaven Animal Shelter.
Alpha Delta Kappa is an international honorary organization for women educators which supports the efforts of outstanding women teachers and also performs altruistic work worldwide.
Chi Chapter Secretary Patsy McCrory said the teacher's group donated pet food, treats, toys, blankets, towels, rags, cat litter, and sanitation supplies to the shelter.
"Plus, some of our members who did not have items to donate gave cash," McCrory said. "They said one of their greatest needs was for newspapers. So we are going to start collecting newspapers to give to them so they can be used to line the bottom of the cages."
The group also chose two winners for its annual student scholarship. The $600 scholarships will help fund students who are in college preparing to become teachers.
McCrory said in the past the chapter gave a $300 scholarship to one student, but former chapter president Lemoyne Lott, who used to teach at Horn Lake Elementary School, raised $1,950 to for a new scholarship in honor of Janelle Dame of Southaven, who passed away on Jan. 17, 2022 at age 39.
Chi Chapter will award the scholarships on May 10 at 6:30 p.m. at its banquet at Mesquite Chophouse in Southaven.
"Our organization is built on that concept that teachers should give back to the community," McCrory said. "We support St. Jude, Ronald McDonald House, and this year we helped Palmer Home for Children with Valentine's Day goody bags. We are doing something all the time."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.