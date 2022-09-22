The University of Southern Mississippi has released its President’s and Dean’s Lists for the 2022 summer semester.
The President’s List includes full-time students who earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average (all A’s). Dean’s List scholars are those with at least a 3.5 grade point average, but less than a 4.0.
Students recognized from the local area include the following (see below):
HERNANDO
President’s List:
Zane Christopher Jones
Lynsey Turner
Dean’s List:
Jennifer Nicole Carpenter
HORN LAKE
President’s List:
Tylan Juwone Hunt
OLIVE BRANCH
President’s List:
Divine L Cuthrell
Xavier Cane Harrell
Megan Yarbrough
SOUTHAVEN
President’s List:
Jordan Aubrey Pate
Jordan-Faye Perry
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.