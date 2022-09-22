Southern Miss

The University of Southern Mississippi has released its President’s and Dean’s Lists for the 2022 summer semester.

The President’s List includes full-time students who earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average (all A’s). Dean’s List scholars are those with at least a 3.5 grade point average, but less than a 4.0.

Students recognized from the local area include the following (see below):

HERNANDO

President’s List:
Mekiya Aryeana Dunn

 

Zane Christopher Jones

 

Lynsey  Turner

 

Dean’s List:

Jennifer Nicole Carpenter

 

HORN LAKE

President’s List:

Tylan Juwone Hunt

 

OLIVE BRANCH

President’s List:
Olivia Ann Curren

 

Divine L Cuthrell

 

Xavier Cane Harrell

 

Megan  Yarbrough

 

SOUTHAVEN

President’s List:
Brianae Deshaney Jones

 

Jordan Aubrey Pate

 

Jordan-Faye  Perry

 

