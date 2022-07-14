Southern Miss

The University of Southern Mississippi has released its President’s and Dean’sLists for the 2022 spring semester.

The President’s List includes full-time students who earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average (all A’s). Dean’s List scholars are those with at least a 3.5 grade point average, but less than a 4.0.

Students recognized from DeSoto County include the following:

HERNANDO

President’s List:
Amy Solveig Clevenger

 

Dalton Ray Cooper

 

Sarah Abigail Curtis

 

Carley Jane Kent

 

Jordyn Brooke Kent

 

Chloe Michelle Kern

 

Ireland Ann Little

 

Kimberly Joann Robinson

 

Madelin Anne Swadley

 


Dean’s List:
Preston Boyd Burks

 

Katelyn Nicole Cartwright

 

Douglas Keith Dusenbery

 

Samuel Vincent Foley

 

Jamison Paige Garner

 

Regan Paige Maclain

 

Caleb Joshua Powell

 

Jacob Austin Savage

 

Landon Bailey Swinford

 

Heather Lee Ann Thornhill

 

HORN LAKE

President’s List:

Samantha Natalie Resendiz

Dean’s List:

Layden Cole Lacy

 

LAKE CORMORANT

President’s List:

Mallorie Claire Sengmany


Dean’s List:
Aiden James Leise

 

Asher Aaron Marshall

 

NESBIT

Dean’s List:
Justin Daniel Feret

 

Allison Elizabeth Riehl

 

Spencer Andrew Rowan

 

SOUTHAVEN

President’s List:
Alexandria Hope Berryhill

 

Rhionna Kierra Crawford

 

Caroline Irene Hartsell

 

Allison Elaine Mitchell

 

Brianna Renae Murphy

 

Alondra Hokabeth Soto

 


Dean’s List:
Zada Jenee Davis

 

Kamiya Quriea Givan

 

Alora Louise Nicholson

 

Michael Lindell Parker

 

Faith A Portis

 

Kalyha LaShay Sims

 

Aji-Rohey Yatou Touray

 

Daniele Nicole Weaver

 

WALLS

Dean’s List:

Lorilynn K Thigpen

