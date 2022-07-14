The University of Southern Mississippi has released its President’s and Dean’sLists for the 2022 spring semester.
The President’s List includes full-time students who earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average (all A’s). Dean’s List scholars are those with at least a 3.5 grade point average, but less than a 4.0.
Students recognized from DeSoto County include the following:
HERNANDO
President’s List:
Dalton Ray Cooper
Sarah Abigail Curtis
Carley Jane Kent
Jordyn Brooke Kent
Chloe Michelle Kern
Ireland Ann Little
Kimberly Joann Robinson
Madelin Anne Swadley
Katelyn Nicole Cartwright
Douglas Keith Dusenbery
Samuel Vincent Foley
Jamison Paige Garner
Regan Paige Maclain
Caleb Joshua Powell
Jacob Austin Savage
Landon Bailey Swinford
Heather Lee Ann Thornhill
HORN LAKE
President’s List:
Samantha Natalie Resendiz
Dean’s List:
Layden Cole Lacy
LAKE CORMORANT
President’s List:
Mallorie Claire Sengmany
Asher Aaron Marshall
NESBIT
Dean’s List:
Allison Elizabeth Riehl
Spencer Andrew Rowan
SOUTHAVEN
President’s List:
Rhionna Kierra Crawford
Caroline Irene Hartsell
Allison Elaine Mitchell
Brianna Renae Murphy
Alondra Hokabeth Soto
Kamiya Quriea Givan
Alora Louise Nicholson
Michael Lindell Parker
Faith A Portis
Kalyha LaShay Sims
Aji-Rohey Yatou Touray
Daniele Nicole Weaver
WALLS
Dean’s List:
Lorilynn K Thigpen
