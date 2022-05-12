The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) awarded undergraduate, graduate and specialist degrees to more than 2,000 students graduating in the spring 2022 semester.
USM graduates from the local area include:
HERNANDO
Chloe Michelle Kern
Bachelor of Science
Ireland Ann Little
Bachelor of Science
HORN LAKE
Brietta Monae Goodman
Bachelor of Arts
Kirsten Grace Abbott
Master of Social Work
OLIVE BRANCH
Kelly Cherrelle Holt
Bachelor of Arts
Katiyana Lapae Jones
Bachelor of Arts
Brooke LeGrow
Bachelor of Fine Arts
Jeremiah P. Burks II
Bachelor of Science
Jaci Kaylyn Kimble
Bachelor of Science
Erin Raye Owens
Bachelor of Science
Courtney Rae South
Bachelor of Science
Emily A. Taylor
Bachelor of Science
Sherrice Gaia Wright
Bachelor of Science
Brandon Cordell Bowie
Bachelor of Science in Bus Adm
Nicholas Pruett Maxwell
Doctor of Philosophy
SOUTHAVEN
Stormy Brooke Mizell
Bachelor of Science
Michael Lindell Parker Jr.
Bachelor of Science
