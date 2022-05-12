Southern Miss graduates 2022

The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) awarded undergraduate, graduate and specialist degrees to more than 2,000 students graduating in the spring 2022 semester.

 USM graduates from the local area include:

 

HERNANDO

Chloe  Michelle Kern

Bachelor of Science          

Ireland Ann Little

Bachelor of Science          

 

HORN LAKE

Brietta Monae  Goodman

Bachelor of Arts             

Kirsten Grace  Abbott

Master of Social Work        

 

OLIVE BRANCH

Kelly  Cherrelle Holt

Bachelor of Arts             

Katiyana Lapae  Jones 

Bachelor of Arts          

Brooke LeGrow

Bachelor of Fine Arts        

Jeremiah P. Burks  II

Bachelor of Science          

Jaci Kaylyn Kimble

Bachelor of Science          

Erin Raye Owens 

Bachelor of Science          

Courtney Rae South 

Bachelor of Science       

Emily  A. Taylor

Bachelor of Science          

Sherrice Gaia Wright

Bachelor of Science          

Brandon Cordell Bowie 

Bachelor of Science in Bus Adm

Nicholas Pruett Maxwell

Doctor of Philosophy         

 

SOUTHAVEN

Stormy Brooke Mizell

Bachelor of Science          

Michael Lindell Parker Jr.

Bachelor of Science   

