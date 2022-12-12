The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) awarded undergraduate, graduate and specialist degrees to approximately 1,270 students graduating in the fall 2022 semester.
USM graduates from the local area include:
HERNANDO
Madelin Anne Swadley
Bachelor of Arts
Caitlyn Nicole Smith
Bachelor of Music Education
Mekiya Aryeana Dunn
Bachelor of Science
Gaven Duane Folks
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
OLIVE BRANCH
Jessica Rae Chandler
Bachelor of Science
Divine L Cuthrell
Bachelor of Science
Ashleigh Janelle Bell
Bachelor of Science in Bus Adm
Alexis Rene Varadi
Bachelor of Science in Bus Adm
Lorenzen Burton
Master of Public Health
SOUTHAVEN
Daniele Nicole Weaver
Bachelor of Science
Erin Nicole Davis
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Hannah Redden
Doctorate of Nursing Practice
Martin Justin Lewis
Master of Science
WALLS
Lorilynn K Thigpen
Bachelor of Science
