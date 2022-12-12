Southern MS grads

The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) awarded undergraduate, graduate and specialist degrees to approximately 1,270 students graduating in the fall 2022 semester.

 USM graduates from the local area include:

HERNANDO

Madelin Anne Swadley

 

Bachelor of Arts             

 

Caitlyn Nicole Smith 

 

Bachelor of Music Education  

 

Mekiya  Aryeana Dunn

 

Bachelor of Science          

 

Gaven Duane Folks 

 

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

 

 

OLIVE BRANCH

Jessica Rae  Chandler 

 

Bachelor of Science          

 

Divine  L Cuthrell 

 

Bachelor of Science          

 

Ashleigh  Janelle Bell

 

Bachelor of Science in Bus Adm

 

Alexis Rene Varadi

 

Bachelor of Science in Bus Adm

 

Lorenzen  Burton

 

Master of Public Health      

SOUTHAVEN

Daniele Nicole Weaver

 

Bachelor of Science          

 

Erin Nicole  Davis 

 

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

 

Hannah Redden

 

Doctorate of Nursing Practice

 

Martin  Justin  Lewis 

 

Master of Science            

 

 

WALLS

Lorilynn K Thigpen

 

Bachelor of Science   

