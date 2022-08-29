Northpoint Christian School in Southaven (formerly known as SBEC in Whitehaven) will be holding its 45th class reunion in October and is looking to re-connect with old classmates from 1976.
Alumni Gail Barnard Petty said the Class of 1976 reunion is scheduled for Sunday, October 23, at Side Car Cafe, 4840 Venture Dr., in Southaven from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
No RSVP is required. Dress is casual. Drop in any time. Free light appetizers, soft drinks and water will be available. Additional food and drinks will be available from a special limited menu with separate tabs to be paid by the individual.
Enjoy a relaxing evening reminiscing, reconnecting with friends, and discovering the new, improved, and more mature (not older) version of classmates.
Attendees are welcome to bring one guest.
Classmates from SBEC Class of 1974 and 1975 are also invited.
Petty said so far they have only heard from 52 of the more than 200 graduates.
Graduates can contact the planning committee by email: sbecclassof1976@gmail.com and can also connect on Facebook at https://m.facebook.com/events/346527750932145
Indicate in your reply if you are GOING or if you are INTERESTED in attending in order to help us order enough appetizers and soft drinks in advance.
