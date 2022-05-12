Riley Paige Lara of Hernando was named a Scott-Swor Founders Award Recipient by Mississippi College.
The award is given to the senior student who has been chosen for having made a significant contribution to student-life of the college by exemplifying the ideals of the founders of the College and their successors in the quality of living, leadership, and service. It is named in memory of Dr. Charles W. Scott and Dr. Chester E. Swor.
Mississippi College, affiliated with the Mississippi Baptist Convention, is a private, co-educational, Christian university of liberal arts and sciences recognized for academic excellence and commitment to the cause of Christ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.