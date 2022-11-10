New officers of the DeSoto County Retired Education Personnel Association were elected Monday, Oct. 24th, at their meeting at the Southaven Public Library.
New president is Jan Knight, a former Horn Lake High School guidance counselor and local author; vice president is Rickie A. Vaughn, current state REPA executive secretary/treasurer; and new secretary/treasurer is Patsy McCrory, a retired English teacher.
State REPA Executive Sec./Treas. Vaughn gave everyone present an official copy of the PERS Financial Statement. He stated that retirees' monthly retirement benefits and their 13th Cost of Living Adjustment Check (COLA) are safe. He stated that 90,000 teachers are drawing from PERS now. There are 62 REPA units across the state.
“A REPA lobbyist Dr. Phil Sutpin will monitor any bills that might affect PERS every day during state legislative sessions starting in January. Depending upon the fluctuation of the markets, the legislature will probably leave things alone; but if they see negative things happening, they will start to react,” he explained.
Following the business session, a meet and greet was held at 5:00 P.M. to thank local state legislators for their support of last session's teacher pay raise. Wendell Davis welcomed Sen. David Parker, Rep. Jerry Darnell, Rep. Dan Eubanks, and Rep. Hester Jackson McCray for attending.
Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite welcomed everyone to the first REPA meeting at the Southaven Public Library. The new officers were introduced to the legislators followed by short addresses by each to the retirees.
Mayor Musselwhite welcomed the REPA group to set up a meeting at the Southaven Senior Citizen's Center at Snowden Grove in the future. Musselwhite thanked his former Southaven High School teachers for their many years of service. He said he uses the skills he was taught there every day on his job.
Sen. David Parker also thanked his former SHS teachers. Parker was glad to see the teacher pay raise be significant enough that several candidates for retirement chose to stay on the job to increase their retirement pay.
He explained, “ With our teacher shortage statewide, that was very helpful.” He also wants to see a change in the MAEP funding formula so that growing schools like those in DeSoto County can get more funding. “Many declining enrollment areas are still getting their same level of funding. The Lt. Governor said this week that extra money for school building projects will be pushed this session, “ Parker added.
He wants to see more Work Force Development in the schools to assess skills and careers needed in this area to provide training for students who choose not to attend college.
Parker said that he is 100 per cent committed to no changes in the Public Employees Retirement System. He wants all retirees to get what they were promised by the state. All current retirees should be fine even if the stock market goes down.
“We want our younger teachers to be fine, too,” he said.
Rep. Hester Jackson McCray of Horn Lake wants to give more incentives to keep the state's teachers here. Overall, she agreed with what Parker said. As the freshman legislator of the group, she stated she wants her children to feel that they can stay in Mississippi to earn a decent living.
McCray is a nurse-certified dementia practitioner. She has been assigned to the following committees: Conservation and Water Resources, Drug Policy, Energy, and Public Utilities.
Rep. Dan Eubanks of Walls has worked as a children and youth minister for 20 years. “Just as the youth are the future of a church, really they are also the future of our city and our nation,” he said.
With the stock market's falling numbers, he stated that the big issue is the third party money managers who are in charge of PERS investments. He wants legislation that will regulate how those funds are invested.
“I want PERS to be the healthiest it can be and to last the longest it can. We need to make sure the program is strong for others who will come in the future. A promise was made to teachers, and I don't want the state to go back on that,” he said.
Rep. Jerry Darnell, a former principal and county office leader for DeSoto County Schools, explained that he is proud of the pay raise teachers were given this year, but he is also proud that teachers' assistants have been able to get raises two years in a row. He is hoping that another pay raise can pass for them this year.
He has authored a bill three years in a row to allow retired teachers to return to full-time teaching and still draw their full retirement pay and retirement insurance to alleviate the state teacher shortage.
“That bill never made it out of committee. Currently retired teachers can only work part-time for 19.5 hours a week as tutors and can still draw their retirement, “he explained.
Darnell also wants to see the reinstatement of occupational diplomas for special needs students. “That ended in 2017, but I plan to draft a bill for its reinstatement,” he concluded.
Sen. Kevin Blackwell and Rep. Bill Kincade sent their regrets because of committee meetings in Jackson this week. Rep. Dana Criswell, a Federal Express pilot, sent his regrets because he would be on a flight during the REPA meeting. Rep. Jeff Hale was also unable to attend, but all said they would be glad to speak to the REPA group at a later date.
