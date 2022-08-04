DeSoto County's Retired Education Personnel Association will hold its meeting to re-organize and to elect a new slate of officers August 23, 2022, at the DeSoto County Schools District Office at 5 East South St., Hernando, MS, from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M. at the School Board meeting room.
Light refreshments will be served from 6:00 to 6:30 during a short meet and greet. Several organization dignitaries will speak from 6:30 to 7:15 with officer elections to continue afterward.
Guest speakers slated to attend are DeSoto County Superintendent of Education Cory Uselton; State REPA President Mrs. Tommye Walker, a former Director of Counseling Services for Northeast Community College; State REPA Treasurer Rickie A. Vaughn, former Bruce, MS, educator who now lives in Southaven; Don Clanton, former Tate County Superintendent of Education, a former Senatobia mayor, and a former Tate County REPA president.
REPA is a support group that formed in 1967 for retired state personnel who are covered by the Public Employees Retirement System of Mississippi. They do lobbying to support measures in the State Legislature that benefit PERS, state insurance, and other benefits. They also support school measures that benefit all public school students and employees. The state group also awards scholarships and grants to future and current educators.
Members include former teachers, principals, coaches, clerical workers, cafeteria workers, and bus drivers who draw retirement from the PERS retirement system. Members can also include retired local city officials, highway patrol workers, and local law enforcement workers—all who draw retirement from PERS. All retirees are welcome to attend.
Current officers include President Wendell Davis of Olive Branch; Vice President Patsy McCrory of Horn Lake; Secretary Bonnie Reid of Nesbit; and Treasurer Sarah Thomas of Hernando. Membership dues are $15 yearly. Please call or text 901-361-2102 to RSVP or e-mail tepleemc@bellsouth.net.
