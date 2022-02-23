The Olive Branch Senior Citizen's Golden Branches met on Feb. 10 and crowned Bobbie King, the Queen for a day. The group played BINGO and everyone enjoyed the fellowship, snacks, cake and the BINGO prizes.
At the Feb. 17 meeting, Sgt. Tre Price from the Olive Branch Police Department gave a very informative talk on fraud and scams. It opened eyes to see how easy it is for a scammer to get personal information.
The guest speaker at the March 17 meeting will be Josh Harper with DeSoto County Emergency Services. He will discuss actions residents can take during a natural disaster. The public is invited.
Olive Branch Senior Citizen’s Golden Branches meet at the Olive Branch Senior Citizen's Center, 8800 College St. at 11 a.m.
