Olive Branch's own K.J. Wright will be hosting his annual Alumni Charity Basketball Game later this month at Olive Branch High School. A Super Bowl Champion linebacker for the Seattle Seahawks, Wright attended school in kindergarten through twelfth grade in Olive Branch. The charity event will be on June 23 at noon. Last year, the event raised $10,000 for Olive Branch athletics. This year's event will feature a slam dunk contest and three-point shooting contest. Special guests like Myah Taylor and DJ Jeffries will also be competing. To buy $15 tickets, go to thewrightwayfoundation50.org. Read the full story this Thursday in the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
