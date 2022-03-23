Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Hooper, a native of Olive Branch, Mississippi, serves the U.S. Navy at Amphibious Construction Battalion One (ACB 1) operating out of San Diego, California.
Hooper joined the Navy nine years ago. Today, Hooper serves as a construction mechanic.
“I chose to join the Navy because my father and my brother were both in the Navy,” said Hooper.
Growing up in Olive Branch, Hooper attended Center Hill High School and graduated in 2012. Today, Hooper uses the same skills and values learned in Olive Branch to succeed in the military.
“Accountability has helped me to take care of things on my own and not become completely reliant on other people,” said Hooper.
Amphibious Construction Battalion ONE’s primary mission is to provide logistics over-the-shore support for Amphibious Ready Group, Marine Expeditionary Force, and Maritime Prepositioning Force operations, including ship-to-shore transportation of combat cargo, bulk fuel/water, and tactical camp operations.
With a combination of Seabee and Fleet rates, ACB-1 is skilled at offloading equipment through Improved Navy Lighterage System (INLS) operations, as well as providing camp support, perimeter defense, and limited construction support. Fleet rates qualify as craft masters and deck engineers and are proficient in operating and maintaining INLS. Seabee rates such as builders, steelworkers, electricians, equipment operators, construction mechanics, and engineering aides provide construction services. Additional deployable Seabee units include Naval Mobile Construction Battalions, Construction Battalion Maintenance Units, and Underwater Construction Teams who all make up the U.S. Naval Construction Forces.
“ACB One is a force multiplier that allows for rapid, joint-service operations around the globe, wherever our country needs us,” said Capt. Rafael A. Miranda, commanding officer, Amphibious Construction Battalion One “Our unique mix of hard-working Seabee, surface Sailors, and equipment means we are able to bring capabilities to an area that no one else can.”
Serving in the Navy means Hooper is part of a world that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy keeps the oceans safe,” said Hooper.
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
Hooper and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“I am proud of instructing and sharing my knowledge with other people,” said Hooper.
As Hooper and other sailors continue to train, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“I am doing my part for the country, which is what I feel like I was called to do,” added Hooper.
