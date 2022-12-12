Northwest Mississippi Community College officials announced 356 graduates have been awarded degrees and certificates for the fall 2022 semester.
Degrees were officially conferred by Dr. Michael Heindl, Northwest president, on Dec. 9 during the college's 112th Commencement.
Serving as Commencement speaker was attorney and entrepreneur Quentin Whitwell, chief executive officer of Progressive Health Systems, Inc., co-owner and CEO of Panola Medical Center and COO and legal counsel for Alliance Healthcare System, Inc.
Included on the list of graduates receiving the Associate of Arts are:
Javien Adams of Olive Branch, Cum Laude
Saleha Aldaibani of Southaven,
Ava Allison of Southaven,
McKinzie Armstrong of Nesbit,
Johnathan Baker of Hernando,
Purnell Blackmon II of Southaven, Cum Laude
Abby Bui of Southaven,
Hanna Colley of Walls, Magna Cum Laude
Christopher Crawford of Olive Branch,
Julianne Crouch of Southaven,
Emily Davis of Southaven,
Destini Dixon of Olive Branch,
David Duvall of Olive Branch, Magna Cum Laude
Presley Farr of Olive Branch, Cum Laude
Jasmine Folsom of Southaven, Cum Laude
Khamron Ford of Olive Branch,
Faith Fox of Southaven, Magna Cum Laude
Alesandro Garcia of Southaven,
Kara Gay of Hernando,
Gabriela Gomez Cruz of Southaven,
Alana Green of Olive Branch,
Kristen Hall of Olive Branch,
Stephen Hall of Southaven,
Autumn Hardy of Hernando,
Kaylee Hargis of Hernando, Cum Laude
Alexandria Harlow of Horn Lake, Cum Laude
Isaac Herman of Southaven, Cum Laude
Shadiamond Hervey of Hornlake,
Hayley Hickerson of Horn Lake,
Angely Hill of Southaven,
Conner Horton of Hernando, Summa Cum Laude
Kailyn Jeltz-Moore of Horn Lake,
Tyra Jernigan of Olive Branch,
Johnny Johnson of Olive Branch,
Simmie Jones, III of Southaven,
Ethan Kriz of Southaven, Magna Cum Laude
Leah Langston of Nesbit,
Bryson Lawrence of Olive Branch,
Brandon Lebeau of Olive Branch,
Heidi Lynch of Horn Lake, Cum Laude
Victoria Mallett of Southaven,
Derrius Manderville of Olive Branch,
Travis Manderville of Olive Branch,
Anisa Mathews of Nesbit, Cum Laude
Passiona May of Nesbit,
Rodney McCoy of Nesbit, Cum Laude
Kaitlyn McCulley of Olive Branch,
Shamiea Minor of Southaven,
Nicole Moslow of Southaven, Cum Laude
Mya Moss of Horn Lake,
Whitney Nguyen of Southaven,
Chanelle Oletubo of Horn Lake,
Avery Oliver of Olive Branch,
Jean Pate of Southaven, Magna Cum Laude
Katie Pearson of Nesbit, Cum Laude
Casady Phillips of Hernando, Magna Cum Laude
Jacob Rafnson-Herbert of Southaven, Cum Laude
Hannah Randl of Olive Branch, Summa Cum Laude
Charlene Ring of Southaven,
Teresa Roebuck of Horn Lake,
Robert Rogness of Southaven, Cum Laude
Markie Roser of Southaven, Cum Laude
Cara Samuel of Olive Branch,
Jessica Schruck of Olive Branch,
Tyrone Scott of Hernando,
Roderick Smith of Horn Lake,
Brinley Steed of Olive Branch,
Kadence Stewart of Hernando,
Lauren Taylor of Hernando, Cum Laude
Niya Taylor of Horn Lake,
LaBrittany Thigpen of Southaven,
Kristian True of Olive Branch,
Zaire Turner of Horn Lake,
Darisha Warren of Southaven,
Kaitlyn Wells of Southaven, Cum Laude
Robert Whiteside of Southaven, Cum Laude
Audrey Whyte of Southaven,
Korshala Wilbourn of Horn Lake,
Matthew Williams of Nesbit,
The Associate of Arts is a two-year degree awarded to students in academic pathways as well as the Associate Degree Nursing (RN) program. It is designed as the first two years of a four-year college or university program leading to a baccalaureate degree. Graduates of the nursing program are prepared to take the nursing registry exam to enter the workplace as a registered nurse. Students must earn a minimum of 60 semester hours with a minimum grade point of 2.0 on all work completed.
Included on the list of graduates receiving the Associate of Applied Science are:
Omari Bovan of Southaven,
Taylor Crosslin of Olive Branch,
Amanda Curry of Olive Branch,
Juliette Fagan of Southaven,
Alexandria Gomillia of Southaven,
Sierra Henley of Southaven, Magna Cum Laude
Jacob Higginbotham of Horn Lake,
Quinn James of Nesbit, Magna Cum Laude
Chasity Johnson of Olive Branch,
Chase Kraft of Southaven, Magna Cum Laude
Alyson Laughter of Olive Branch, Summa Cum Laude
Skyla McDonald of Southaven,
Alethia Newsom of Horn Lake,
Madison Parsons of Southaven,
Amber Saturday of Olive Branch, Cum Laude
Madeline Smith of Olive Branch,
Jaila Stokes of Southaven,
Sharon Vance of Southaven,
India Ward of Nesbit, Cum Laude
The Associate of Applied Science is a two-year degree awarded to students in career-technical and most health science pathways. It is designed to meet the educational needs of students who are seeking preparation for employment in occupational fields not requiring a four-year degree. Students must earn a minimum of 60 semester hours with a minimum grade point of 2.0 on all work completed.
