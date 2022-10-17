The Northwest Mississippi Writers Guild met for the first time on Oct. 1. at the Olive Branch Public Library. The first group members so far include Deborah Bruce Monroe, Jessica Heywood, Savannah Heywood, Pat Carter (Director), Anita Collins, and Patsy McCrory.
The Heywoods are a mother and daughter duo. Young Savannah is a student at Olive Branch Middle School. Her mom pursues writing as a hobby but spends most of her time as an accountant. Bruce and Collins are both published authors already. Bruce was a composition instructor at Christian Brothers College and has published two books. Collins is a retired secretary who does books related to genealogy researches. McCrory is a retired English teacher with 42 years teaching in DeSoto County Schools. She has also been a reporter, photographer, and news editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune newspaper in the early 70's and the mid-80's. Carter is a retired registered nurse who enjoys writing mystery thrillers. She has taken writing courses from colleges from across the country including Harvard.
The group will hold its monthly meetings on the first Saturday of each month at 1:00 P.M. at the Olive Branch Public Library. Anyone who enjoys reading or writing is welcome to join the group each month. There are no local dues, but to become affiliated with the State Guild, $30 may be paid. The next meeting will be at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, November 5, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.