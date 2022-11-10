The Northwest Miss. Writers Guild met on Nov. 5 at the Olive Branch public library. This was only our second official meeting.
Director Pat Carter welcomed newcomers Wanda Shelton, Kyle Cabot, Frances McGuffey, Evelyn Sims, Dana Patton, and Mary Bruce.
Carter remarked that we may need a larger room in the future because the numbers are growing.
She said, "We are going to discuss black words on white paper."
Several were willing to share their writings with the group, and some sought help to improve their writings.
The next meeting of the Writers Guild group will be Sat., Dec. 3, at 1:00 P.M. at the Olive Branch B. J. Chain Public Library.
