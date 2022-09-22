Northwest Mississippi Community College officials announced 245 graduates have been awarded degrees and certificates for the summer 2022 semester. Degrees were officially conferred by Dr. Michael Heindl, Northwest president, on Aug. 1 during the college's 111th Commencement. Serving as Commencement speaker was State Rep. Lataisha Jackson, who represents Mississippi District 11.
Receiving an Associate of Applied Science were
Karina Lopez of Southaven, Cum Laude
Sarah James of Olive Branch, Cum Laude
Colin Rueschhoff of Hernando,
Kortnie Smith of Olive Branch,
Dominic Fleming of Nesbit, Cum Laude
Joshua Shearon of Walls, Cum Laude
The Associate of Applied Science is a two-year degree awarded to students in career-technical and most health science pathways. It is designed to meet the educational needs of students who are seeking preparation for employment in occupational fields not requiring a four-year degree. Students must earn a minimum of 60 semester hours with a minimum grade point of 2.0 on all work completed.
