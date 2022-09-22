Northwest Mississippi Community College officials announced 245 graduates have been awarded degrees and certificates for the summer 2022 semester. Degrees were officially conferred by Dr. Michael Heindl, Northwest president, on Aug. 1 during the college's 111th Commencement. Serving as Commencement speaker was State Rep. Lataisha Jackson, who represents Mississippi District 11.
Receiving Career Certificates were
Michaela Bagwell of Southaven
Ashleigh Garland of Southaven
Katherine Hardwick of Nesbit
Lakayla Harris of Horn Lake
Bailie Holliman of Hernando
Halle Hoskin of Hernando
Gracie Oakes of Nesbit
Erin Tweedy of Hernando
Karina Lopez of Southaven
Dominic Fleming of Nesbit
Justin Walker of Southaven
Kylie Buchanan of Olive Branch
Kayla Chambliss of Southaven
Perrianna Crutchfield of Southaven
Mary Daugherty of Walls
Margarette Fondon of Southaven
Justin Franklin of Olive Branch
Nigeria Hibbler of Hernando
Mason Kellum of Southaven
Talicia Lyons of Horn Lake
Chelsea Mays of Southaven
Najah O'Quinn of Southaven
Tresure Pierce of Olive Branch
Shandrika Rankin of Horn Lake
J'Miyah Smith of Walls
Alyssia Strickland of Olive Branch
Cara Teddlie of Hernando
Shambreka Warren of Southaven
Stephanie Wendell of Horn Lake
Keriyea White of Horn Lake
The Career Certificate is awarded to students completing a one-year minimum of 30 hours in a specific career program. It is designed to meet the educational needs of students who are seeking preparation for employment in occupational fields not requiring a four-year degree. Students must make a passing grade and average a minimum 2.0 grade point on those courses required in the curriculum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.