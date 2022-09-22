NWMCC

Northwest Mississippi Community College officials announced 245 graduates have been awarded degrees and certificates for the summer 2022 semester. Degrees were officially conferred by Dr. Michael Heindl, Northwest president, on Aug. 1 during the college's 111th Commencement. Serving as Commencement speaker was State Rep. Lataisha Jackson, who represents Mississippi District 11.

Receiving Career Certificates were

Michaela Bagwell of Southaven

Ashleigh Garland of Southaven

Katherine Hardwick of Nesbit

Lakayla Harris of Horn Lake

Bailie Holliman of Hernando

Halle Hoskin of Hernando

Gracie Oakes of Nesbit

Erin Tweedy of Hernando

Karina Lopez of Southaven

Dominic Fleming of Nesbit

Justin Walker of Southaven

Kylie Buchanan of Olive Branch

Kayla Chambliss of Southaven

Perrianna Crutchfield of Southaven

Mary Daugherty of Walls

Margarette Fondon of Southaven

Justin Franklin of Olive Branch

Nigeria Hibbler of Hernando

Mason Kellum of Southaven

Talicia Lyons of Horn Lake

Chelsea Mays of Southaven

Najah O'Quinn of Southaven

Tresure Pierce of Olive Branch

Shandrika Rankin of Horn Lake

J'Miyah Smith of Walls

Alyssia Strickland of Olive Branch

Cara Teddlie of Hernando

Shambreka Warren of Southaven

Stephanie Wendell of Horn Lake

Keriyea White of Horn Lake

The Career Certificate is awarded to students completing a one-year minimum of 30 hours in a specific career program. It is designed to meet the educational needs of students who are seeking preparation for employment in occupational fields not requiring a four-year degree. Students must make a passing grade and average a minimum 2.0 grade point on those courses required in the curriculum.

