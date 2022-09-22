Northwest Mississippi Community College officials announced 245 graduates have been awarded degrees and certificates for the summer 2022 semester. Degrees were officially conferred by Dr. Michael Heindl, Northwest president, on Aug. 1 during the college's 111th Commencement. Serving as Commencement speaker was State Rep. Lataisha Jackson, who represents Mississippi District 11.
Receiving the Associate of Arts were
Jorge Ayala of Horn Lake,
Adriana Bermudez of Horn Lake, Magna Cum Laude
Gabrielle Brown of Southaven,
Detrius Brown of Walls,
Carly Corzine of Olive Branch,
Alexia Davis of Southaven,
Makayah Duncan of Horn Lake,
Madyson Durand of Olive Branch,
Riley Edge of Hernando,
Petra Felechug of Southaven,
Kamescia Gregory of Horn Lake,
Hannah Griffin of Olive Branch, Cum Laude
Christopher Grissom of Southaven,
Jayla Ivory of Southaven,
Kalyn Kennedy of Southaven,
Martavious Kimble of Nesbit,
Zwaidi Layrock of Horn Lake,
Nya Lipford of Horn Lake,
Britney Logan of Hernando,
Jacob Marshall of Hernando, Cum Laude
Mollie Mays of Hernando,
Cameron McKenzie of Southaven,
Seth McLaughlin of Southaven, Cum Laude
Julia Mendoza of Southaven, Cum Laude
Makayla Monger of Olive Branch,
Rodrigo Ramos Jr. of Olive Branch, Cum Laude
Eric Renix of Hernando, Cum Laude
John Rodgers of Olive Branch,
Jacqueline Rodriguez of Southaven, Cum Laude
India Rucker of Southaven,
Brittney Spears of Horn Lake,
Jeremiah Vaughns of Horn Lake,
Abigail Wardlaw of Hernando,
Lacy Watson of Horn Lake, Cum Laude
Bailey Wilson of Lake Cormorant, Cum Laude
Kandas Winchell of Hernando,
Rodney Winton Jr. of Olive Branch,
Mehya Woods of Horn Lake,
Hanna Woods of Nesbit, Cum Laude
Jakiyah Wright of Southaven,
Kimyada Wright of Southaven, Cum Laude
The Associate of Arts is a two-year degree awarded to students in academic pathways as well as the Associate Degree Nursing (RN) program. It is designed as the first two years of a four-year college or university program leading to a baccalaureate degree. Graduates of the nursing program are prepared to take the nursing registry exam to enter the workplace as a registered nurse. Students must earn a minimum of 60 semester hours with a minimum grade point of 2.0 on all work completed.
