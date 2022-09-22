Below is the Mississippi State University GRADUATION List for the 2022 summer term for your county.
Honor graduates include all bachelor-degree candidates with exceptional scholastic averages and at least half the total required course hours earned at MSU. Their specific levels of recognition and the minimum required averages for each, based on a 4.0 scale, include: summa cum laude, 3.80; magna cum laude, 3.60; and cum laude, 3.40.
The academic honors are recorded on the graduates’ diplomas and permanent records, as well as in the commencement program.
Jasmine Dominique Black
Olive Branch, MS
De Soto
College of Business
BBA
Benjamin Lee Blackburn
Southaven, MS
De Soto
College of Ag. & Life Sciences
MS
Jesse Allen Flowers
Southaven, MS
De Soto
Adkerson School of Accountancy
MTX
Clay Hunter Giles
Olive Branch, MS
De Soto
College of Education
BS
Hayden Lane Hamilton
Olive Branch, MS
De Soto
College of Business
BBA
Connor Julian Hicks
Hernando, MS
De Soto
Bagley College of Engineering
BS
Magna Cum Laude
Alyssa M Johns
Olive Branch, MS
De Soto
College of Ag. & Life Sciences
BS
Cum Laude
Daniel Manning Jones
Horn Lake, MS
De Soto
College of Education
BS
Hannah Faith Lois Laurie
Hernando, MS
De Soto
College of Arts & Sciences
BA
Leigh Kathryn McDaniel
Olive Branch, MS
De Soto
College of Ag. & Life Sciences
BS
Magna Cum Laude
Courtney T Nielsen
Southaven, MS
De Soto
College of Education
MATX
Zariya Imaan Perkins
Olive Branch, MS
De Soto
College of Arts & Sciences
BS
Kennedi Leeann Pigues
Nesbit, MS
De Soto
Adkerson School of Accountancy
MPA
Kyla Adriana Puryear
Olive Branch, MS
De Soto
College of Ag. & Life Sciences
BS
Maria Elizabeth Riley
Walls, MS
De Soto
College of Arts & Sciences
BS
Reece Kirk Rock
Olive Branch, MS
De Soto
College of Arts & Sciences
BA
Ernesto Rodriguez
Hernando, MS
De Soto
College of Arts & Sciences
MS
Aliyah N Shavers
Southaven, MS
De Soto
College of Arts & Sciences
BS
Marion Elisabeth Spell
Hernando, MS
De Soto
College of Arts & Sciences
BS
Brandon Alexander Stevison
Olive Branch, MS
De Soto
College of Education
BS
Merrill Elizabeth Stewart
Hernando, MS
De Soto
College of Business
BBA
Merrill Elizabeth Stewart
Hernando, MS
De Soto
College of Business
BBA
Victor Eundra Walton
Hernando, MS
De Soto
College of Arts & Sciences
BS
Landon Gregory Wilkerson
Hernando, MS
De Soto
College of Education
BS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.