Below is the Mississippi State University GRADUATION List for the 2022 summer term for your county.

Honor graduates include all bachelor-degree candidates with exceptional scholastic averages and at least half the total required course hours earned at MSU. Their specific levels of recognition and the minimum required averages for each, based on a 4.0 scale, include: summa cum laude, 3.80; magna cum laude, 3.60; and cum laude, 3.40.

The academic honors are recorded on the graduates’ diplomas and permanent records, as well as in the commencement program.

Jasmine Dominique Black

Olive Branch, MS

De Soto

College of Business

BBA

 

Benjamin Lee Blackburn

Southaven, MS

De Soto

College of Ag. & Life Sciences

MS

 

Jesse Allen Flowers

Southaven, MS

De Soto

Adkerson School of Accountancy

MTX

 

Clay Hunter Giles

Olive Branch, MS

De Soto

College of Education

BS

 

Hayden Lane Hamilton

Olive Branch, MS

De Soto

College of Business

BBA

 

Connor Julian Hicks

Hernando, MS

De Soto

Bagley College of Engineering

BS

Magna Cum Laude

Alyssa M Johns

Olive Branch, MS

De Soto

College of Ag. & Life Sciences

BS

Cum Laude

Daniel Manning Jones

Horn Lake, MS

De Soto

College of Education

BS

 

Hannah Faith Lois Laurie

Hernando, MS

De Soto

College of Arts & Sciences

BA

 

Leigh Kathryn McDaniel

Olive Branch, MS

De Soto

College of Ag. & Life Sciences

BS

Magna Cum Laude

Courtney T Nielsen

Southaven, MS

De Soto

College of Education

MATX

 

Zariya Imaan Perkins

Olive Branch, MS

De Soto

College of Arts & Sciences

BS

 

Kennedi Leeann Pigues

Nesbit, MS

De Soto

Adkerson School of Accountancy

MPA

 

Kyla Adriana Puryear

Olive Branch, MS

De Soto

College of Ag. & Life Sciences

BS

 

Maria Elizabeth Riley

Walls, MS

De Soto

College of Arts & Sciences

BS

 

Reece Kirk Rock

Olive Branch, MS

De Soto

College of Arts & Sciences

BA

 

Ernesto Rodriguez

Hernando, MS

De Soto

College of Arts & Sciences

MS

 

Aliyah N Shavers

Southaven, MS

De Soto

College of Arts & Sciences

BS

 

Marion Elisabeth Spell

Hernando, MS

De Soto

College of Arts & Sciences

BS

 

Brandon Alexander Stevison

Olive Branch, MS

De Soto

College of Education

BS

 

Merrill Elizabeth Stewart

Hernando, MS

De Soto

College of Business

BBA

 

Victor Eundra Walton

Hernando, MS

De Soto

College of Arts & Sciences

BS

 

Landon Gregory Wilkerson

Hernando, MS

De Soto

College of Education

BS

