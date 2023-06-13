Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Alpha Alpha Zeta Omega Chapter is the first four-letter chapter in the state of Mississippi, chartered on June 9, 2018.
As its theme, “A Quintessential Affair: Celebrating Timeless Sisterhood & Service,” the chapter celebrated its 5th Chapter Charter Anniversary on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Brown Missionary Baptist Church.
The chapter is on a timeless mission to provide service to Desoto County and the surrounding areas.
Five years later, the chapter continues to soar to greater heights of service by strengthening their sisterhood through collaborative efforts with sister chapters of the Mid-South and community. They are empowering the families of the community by fighting childhood hunger through the organization’s CHIPP program which they partnered with Horn Lake Intermediate School to provide food and resources to children in need.
They are enhancing the environment by partnering with the Desoto Dream Center to teach children about the importance of planting and have planted a tree at Horn Lake City Hall.
They continue to uplift the community through partnerships with Brown Missionary Baptist Church, Young Actors Guild, the M.R. Davis Public Library and other Greek letter organizations.
In addition, they continue their commitment to increasing education awareness and college access by providing two scholarships annually.
Alpha Alpha Zeta Omega Chapter President, Dr. Tamala Boyd Shaw, noted with enthusiasm, “Our sorority was founded to be of service to all mankind, and we do that locally, regionally, nationally and globally. Having become a staple here in Desoto County, our chapter seeks to show our sisterhood as we share our service. Celebrating five years is exciting, and we plan to celebrate even more years of service.”
Over 200 people attended the celebration last Friday with Mrs. Chelle Luper Wilson (Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Leadership Fellows Chairman and former International Secretary) as the guest speaker and Devin Crutcher providing the entertainment.
