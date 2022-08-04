Mid-South Job Fair

The Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) announced the 2022 Mid-South Area Job Fair for Thursday, August 11, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., at Brown Missionary  Baptist Church located at 980 Stateline Road East in Southaven, MS.

MDES, through the Governor’s Job  Fair Network, partnered with the DeSoto County Economic Development Council, Three Rivers Planning  and Development District, the local chambers of commerce, and cities for this event. 

“The Governor's Job Fair Network in your part of the state will bring together local businesses and the  community’s skilled workforce to help businesses grow and positively impact Mississippi's economic  vitality,” said the Governor of the state of Mississippi, Tate Reeves. “Job Fairs help local businesses find  qualified job seekers in the community, creating opportunities for DeSoto County area residents to work  close to home. This not only supports our economy, but it also reduces the need for residents to commute  long distances and work outside of their community.” 

“We are grateful to our partners that helped bring this event together. We have a variety of employers  with numerous positions to fill,” said Adam Todd, director of the Governor’s Job Fair Network. “On-the spot hires frequently occur at our job fairs, so please be prepared if you are asked for an interview.” 

Attendees are recommended to dress for success and review the list of participating employers before the  event. Copiers and scanners will not be available at the job fair, so attendees are encouraged to bring  plenty of resumes.  

Pre-registration is highly encouraged. To pre-register for the event, visit jobfairs.ms.gov. Please print your  registration confirmation and provide this at the check-in station at the job fair. 

For more information about the job fair and a complete list of participating employers, please visit  https://www.jobfairs.ms.gov/2022-mid-south-area-job-fair.  

 

