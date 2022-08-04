The Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) announced the 2022 Mid-South Area Job Fair for Thursday, August 11, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., at Brown Missionary Baptist Church located at 980 Stateline Road East in Southaven, MS.
MDES, through the Governor’s Job Fair Network, partnered with the DeSoto County Economic Development Council, Three Rivers Planning and Development District, the local chambers of commerce, and cities for this event.
“The Governor's Job Fair Network in your part of the state will bring together local businesses and the community’s skilled workforce to help businesses grow and positively impact Mississippi's economic vitality,” said the Governor of the state of Mississippi, Tate Reeves. “Job Fairs help local businesses find qualified job seekers in the community, creating opportunities for DeSoto County area residents to work close to home. This not only supports our economy, but it also reduces the need for residents to commute long distances and work outside of their community.”
“We are grateful to our partners that helped bring this event together. We have a variety of employers with numerous positions to fill,” said Adam Todd, director of the Governor’s Job Fair Network. “On-the spot hires frequently occur at our job fairs, so please be prepared if you are asked for an interview.”
Attendees are recommended to dress for success and review the list of participating employers before the event. Copiers and scanners will not be available at the job fair, so attendees are encouraged to bring plenty of resumes.
Pre-registration is highly encouraged. To pre-register for the event, visit jobfairs.ms.gov. Please print your registration confirmation and provide this at the check-in station at the job fair.
For more information about the job fair and a complete list of participating employers, please visit https://www.jobfairs.ms.gov/2022-mid-south-area-job-fair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.