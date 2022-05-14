Belhaven President's List

The following DeSoto County Adult, Graduate and Online (AGO) students achieved achieved a 4.0 GPA and were named to the President's List at Belhaven University.

Mashunda Jones of Horn Lake

Twana Rayford of Olive Branch

Amanda Garner of Southaven

William Swindall of Southaven

Shardae Thomas of Southaven

Brent Vickers of Hernando

Chasity Christian of Southaven

Sherry Thurman of Southaven

Benita Woodley of Hernando

Tiffiney Thomas of Southaven

Marissa Epps of Olive Branch

Madison Mitchell of Southaven

To be eligible for the President's List, a student must achieve a 4.0 grade point average while taking a full course load of at least 12 semester hours.

