The following DeSoto County Adult, Graduate and Online (AGO) students achieved achieved a 4.0 GPA and were named to the President's List at Belhaven University.
Mashunda Jones of Horn Lake
Twana Rayford of Olive Branch
Amanda Garner of Southaven
William Swindall of Southaven
Shardae Thomas of Southaven
Brent Vickers of Hernando
Chasity Christian of Southaven
Sherry Thurman of Southaven
Benita Woodley of Hernando
Tiffiney Thomas of Southaven
Marissa Epps of Olive Branch
Madison Mitchell of Southaven
To be eligible for the President's List, a student must achieve a 4.0 grade point average while taking a full course load of at least 12 semester hours.
