Belhaven University

The following local students have been named to the Belhaven University Spring 2022 Dean's List:

Ellie Jones, a Biology major from Nesbit

Amanda Cravens, a Biology major from Hernando

Khayla Bailey, a Dance major from Southaven

Andrew Norton, a Leadership major from Southaven

Blake Kirby, a Leadership major from Hernando

Darnesha Grays, a Nursing major from Walls

Zayvioun Stephens, a Sports Management major from Southaven

To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.4-3.99 while taking a full course load of at least 12 semester hours.

