The following local students have been named to the Belhaven University Spring 2022 Dean's List:
Ellie Jones, a Biology major from Nesbit
Amanda Cravens, a Biology major from Hernando
Khayla Bailey, a Dance major from Southaven
Andrew Norton, a Leadership major from Southaven
Blake Kirby, a Leadership major from Hernando
Darnesha Grays, a Nursing major from Walls
Zayvioun Stephens, a Sports Management major from Southaven
To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.4-3.99 while taking a full course load of at least 12 semester hours.
