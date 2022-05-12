Students at Lewisburg Intermediate School collected pet supplies for the local animal shelter in April as part of a service project sponsored by the LIS National Elementary Honor Society. Pictured are: 4th Graders Emma Brown, Laken Dunlop, Kelsey Grey, Hudson Lonidier, Zoe Peters, Sadie Pinckley, Carrington Sikes, Spencer Starnes, and Shilo Wier. 5th Graders Red Adair, Katerina Alexander, Noah Alexander, Rhyan Borden, Citlali Carrera, Garrett Dawkins, Brett Dickerson, Lawson Eldred, Tinley Fesmire, Autry Foster, Brendan Greenleaf, River Livingston, Allison Martz, Caylee McCain, Zoe Milan, Annabelle Moore, Kaiden O’Bannon, Suraj Patel, Hannah Peterson, Riley Rust, Amelia Sparks, Caroline Wallace, McKenzie Watkins and Katelyn White.