Fourth and fifth graders at Lewisburg Intermediate School collected pet food and other supplies to help the local animal shelter as part of “April is for Animals”, a service project which was sponsored by LIS National Elementary Honor Society.
Students were invited to show some love to the furry friends at the DeSoto County Animal Shelter. When asked what they needed the most, the shelter requested donations of dog food, puppy food, cat food, cat litter, pet toys, and blankets.
Honor Society members got to work and made posters to encourage school-wide participation. The posters were displayed throughout the school as a reminder to bring in donations to help meet the shelter’s needs.
Students brought over 200 items to school for the shelter between April 11-April 29.
Kelley Cook and Angel Lashlee, LIS National Elementary Honor Society sponsors, helped coordinate the effort.
“They truly did an amazing job,” said Assistant Principal Beth Gardner. “We want our students to perform well academically, but we also teach them how to give back to the community, find needs and meet them. Kindness is a part of all things here at LIS.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.