June Whitehurst will celebrate her 100th birthday on March 23.
Whitehorse was in the first group of 80 females to join the Marines in 1943 during World War II. She was 20 years old at the time and heard the announcement on the Arthur Godfrey radio show that the Marine Corps was now enlisting women. According to her family, June was working in Washington, D.C. at the time in a civil service job and was always independent and adventurous. She scored high enough on the entrance test and was allowed to choose any job she wanted and became a flight trainer helping pilots and their gunners in a flight simulator. June learned how to use a machine gun after eight weeks of training. She met her husband, an aerial gunner and dive bomber, while in the military. She left the Marines in 1945 to get married and raise a family. The couple had four children, two of which became Marines and served in the Vietnam War.
