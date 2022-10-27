The University of Alabama has named Jake Ford of Olive Branch among it's annual cohort of students for the 2022-2023 Freshman Forum.
These students will be continuing the tradition of over 60 years of leadership growth for University of Alabama Freshmen.
First Year Experience and Retention Initiatives (FYE) is an area of the Division of Student Life committed to supporting the academic and social transition of first-year students to The University of Alabama. First-year students are defined as any undergraduate student attending UA for the first time.
FYE seeks to help students understand expectations associated with being a member of the Capstone and educate first-year students about various support services on campus. FYE provides support, resources, and programs for freshman and transfer students as they build the foundation of their Capstone experience.
