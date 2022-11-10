Historic carriage rides departing from the DeSoto County Museum beginning at 10:15 a.m. this Saturday as part of the Annual Hernando Dickens of A Christmas.
Take a carriage ride around the historic Square and enjoy a holiday train display at the Museum. No advance reservations. First come and first serve for carriage rides. Bring the whole family.
There will also be ice skating, antique cars and cooking demonstrations.
Many other activities. Visit the Mobile App Hernando, Mississippi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.