Dr. Margarett Wilson, author of "Blackberry Memories: The Unforgettable Story of a Little Girl’s Foundation, Faith and Favor That Led Her to a Life of Joy From a World of Poverty" will be conducting a speech and book signing of Blackberry Memories on April 2, 2022 at the James F. Anderson Public Library, 370 West Commerce Street, Hernando, MS 38622 at 2 PM CT.
Wilson, a noted physician, grew up in Hernando and the book chronicles her childhood growing up as a black girl in rural Mississippi during the tumultuous 1950s and 1960s. She covers in detail that challenges, tribulations, and triumphs of gender and race that she confronted during that turbulent era.
The event is being sponsored by Friends of the Hernando County Library and serves as a homecoming for Dr. Wilson. Also quilts made by Dr. Wilson’s mother, for whom the book is dedicated and was well known in Mississippi for her quilts, will be displayed.
“I am very excited and proud to be sharing 'Blackberry Memories' in Hernando as the book is the story of Hernando as much as it is the story of my childhood,” said Wilson. “This is a true homecoming for me."
Blackberry Memories chronicles Dr. Wilson’s life from the cotton fields of the Mississippi Delta to securing degrees from Alcorn State University, University of Minnesota Medical School, Morehouse School of Medicine and Emory University School of Public Health. It is a story of struggle and triumph.
The book is dedicated to her mother, a well-known Mississippi quilter and includes a section showcasing many of her mothers’ quilts and wall hangings.
“It is my true story of the challenges I faced growing up in Hernando as a black woman in the 1950s and 1960s,” concluded Wilson. “It covers a dark period of nation’s history. But it is also a testament to faith and perseverance that I hope others can learn from during my speech.”
Wilson, received a Master of Public Health from Emory University and a Doctorate of Medicine from the University of Minnesota. She is a practicing physician specializing in preventive care.
