At the April meeting of Hernando Civic Garden Club, guest speaker Rick Pudwell, director of horticulture at Memphis Botanical Gardens, inspired members to plant a perennial garden. He brought many plants for display and sale as he distributed handouts to guide others in selection and planting. His informative presentation was a highlight of the meeting along with a delightful luncheon prepared from recipes in HCGC’s cookbook, Beyond the Garden Gate, and with Natalie’s Lynch’s “Fun Facts About Pollinators” showing an actual honeycomb. Members gathered at the lovely home of Suzanne Cox for the spring meeting.
