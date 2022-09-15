Gold Strike Resort in Tunica celebrated the opening of its newly renovated and expanded $4 million High Limit gaming area with a ribbon-cutting.
The resort upgraded its High Limits Room with a fresh look, layout and design. The new 6,600-square-foot elevated gaming experience includes exclusive cage and credit services, dedicated cocktail service and a VIP lounge.
“Today’s grand opening of the new High Limit gaming area is the latest milestone in Gold Strike’s ongoing investment in the Mid-South market,” said Gold Strike General Manager Max Fisher. “We have an unwavering commitment to improving the guest experience and this luxurious new space combines modern technology with casual elegance and comfort.”
Designed by hospitality design firm DEZMOTIF Studios in partnership with RDH and MGM Resorts International Design Group, the contemporary design elevates the experience using intelligent, sensible and sophisticated design.
Kelly Akosua Kena, Principal at DEZMOTIF Studios, said “All the interior lighting utilizes energy efficient LED lighting and the low profile lighting fixtures create glowing lines in the ceilings, highlighting the geometry of the design and delineating the different gaming pits below. The character of the space is timeless and defined by its use of clean lines and the rich materials used combine for an impressive visual impact.”
The space has five distinct zones of slot machines and gaming pits, each offering its own design feature. The table games area incorporates decorative metal grillwork flanking the main entry. Inside the space are three distinctive pits, each defined by an expressive ceiling element and architecture. The main pit features a crystal chandelier, decorative column enclosure and comfortable seating groups throughout the space. The slots area is defined by a glass-capped millwork and banks of slots are organized around ceiling architecture with chandeliers, and a low perimeter wall.The stylish bar has multiple UHD displays, lighted bottle risers and USB charging ports for convenience.
Located near the resort’s hotel lobby, the expanded High Limits gaming area offers 111 high limit slot machines and nine table games, including two Baccarat tables.
The 31-story Gold Strike Casino Resort owned by MGM Resorts International towers over the Mississippi River and offers more than 1,100 stylish rooms and suites, award-winning dining, exciting nightlife and an integrated gaming experience with a 50,000-square-foot gaming area that includes 1,100 slot machines, 61 table games, and Bet MGM Book Bar & Grill, a full-service sports entertainment venue.
Resort amenities include the all new Gold Strike Spa, a Topgolf Swing Suite and the 800-seat Gold Strike Theatre, hosting some of the most-recognized names in entertainment, and more than 30,000 square feet of convention space for corporate events or special occasions.
