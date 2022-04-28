The Garden Clubs of Mississippi, Inc. held its 93rd Annual Convention, Rock’n the Quarry, at the Brandon Municipal Complex, hosted by the Brandon Garden Club. Presiding over the Convention was Pat Young, President. Butch Lee, Mayor of the City of Brandon, welcomed members and later led tours showcasing the Brandon Amphitheater and the Quarry Nature Area.
Special guest, Phillip Gunn, Speaker of the Mississippi House of Representatives, expressed thanks for the hard work put in by Garden Club members across the state. Speaker Gunn spoke of the real economic benefit for communities who landscape with flowers, shrubs and trees; “it is like rolling out the welcome mat to visitors and residents alike."
A NGC Petite Design Specialty Flower Show was held in conjunction with the Convention. DeSoto Civic Garden Club members Amye Kelly, Jane Borgognoni, Sandy Noble and Andrea Michael attended the Convention as well as created designs entered into Flower Show.
Sandy Noble was awarded a Blue Ribbon and the Designer’s Choice Ribbon for her Mass Creative design. Amye Kelly was awarded a Blue Ribbon for her Cascade design, a Red Ribbon and a Yellow Ribbon for her Duo designs. Jane Borgognoni was awarded a Blue Ribbon for her Angular design and a Yellow Ribbon awarded to Andrea Michael for her Exhibition Table design. The DeSoto Civic Garden Club was later awarded 1st Place for State Press Book.
DeSoto Civic Garden Club is a member of the National Garden Clubs, Inc., Deep South Garden Clubs, Inc. and The Garden Clubs of Mississippi, Inc.
