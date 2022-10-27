First Regional Library was recently honored at the Mississippi Library Association Annual Conference in Meridian. Linda Willis, Assistant Manager of the Southaven Public Library (left) was awarded the Mary Julia Anderson Award (awarded to a library paraprofessional). FRL also received two Public Relations Awards. Also pictured are Lori Barnes, FRL Director, and David Brown, Brand & Marketing Strategist.
First Regional Library takes home awards at library conference
