First Regional Library Director, Lori Barnes, has been appointed by Governor Tate Reeves to the Mississippi Library Commission's Board of Commissioners for a full five year term.
Ms. Barnes was recently elected Chair of the Board, and received a certificate signed by Governor Reeves and presented by Hulen Bivens, Executive Director of MLC.
