The University of Mississippi announced students named to the Fall 2021Honor Roll lists, including Dean's Honor Roll. The following students were named to the Dean's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74:
Jacob Maxwell of Southaven, MS
John Emerson of Southaven, MS
Samantha Moore of Olive Branch, MS
Paige Carter of Horn Lake, MS
Justin Estes of Hernando, MS
Stephanie Collard of Olive Branch, MS
Madison Faulkner of Hernando, MS
Dirkje Bain of Hernando, MS
Caroline Newsom of Hernando, MS
Trevor Abram of Horn Lake, MS
Brooke Hull of Southaven, MS
Mary Jo Wilson of Olive Branch, MS
Chloe Baker of Olive Branch, MS
Allen Saffold of Olive Branch, MS
Elissia Smith of Southaven, MS
Rachel Stoner of Nesbit, MS
William Amminger of Hernando, MS
Jessica McMullen of Horn Lake, MS
Ashlyn Plumlee of Hernando, MS
Dallas Waldrip of Hernando, MS
Sara Gowan of Hernando, MS
Reese Myres of Nesbit, MS
Tatum Brown of Olive Branch, MS
Cooper Mapes of Hernando, MS
Haley Parker of Olive Branch, MS
Hailey Ellis of Olive Branch, MS
Megan Weigel of Olive Branch, MS
Axel Cornelio of Southaven, MS
Delaney Wilson of Walls, MS
Holly Addington of Olive Branch, MS
Jada Mattingly of Olive Branch, MS
Alena Mendoza of Southaven, MS
Geir Sajdak of Hernando, MS
Amanda Pagoaga of Olive Branch, MS
Makailyn Boyce of Olive Branch, MS
Rebecca Fox of Hernando, MS
Courtney Young of Hernando, MS
Jadon Richardson of Horn Lake, MS
Reeda-Marie Chavez of Hernando, MS
Emily Tupper of Olive Branch, MS
Ross Savoy of Southaven, MS
Lykia Jones of Horn Lake, MS
Abigail Rochester of Horn Lake, MS
Joseph Cecil of Olive Branch, MS
Aaron Braddy of Olive Branch, MS
Bunrath Leang of Southaven, MS
Jared Fontenot of Southaven, MS
Clair Lauderdale of Hernando, MS
Kinsey Teeter of Olive Branch, MS
Faith Calvert of Southaven, MS
William Gibson of Olive Branch, MS
Alexis Graves of Hernando, MS
Brennen Lane of Hernando, MS
Anthony McCarroll of Olive Branch, MS
Ryan Nguyen of Olive Branch, MS
Olivia Virden of Olive Branch, MS
Ginger Thomas of Hernando, MS
Walter Runnion of Southaven, MS
Ensley Sowell of Hernando, MS
Emma Williams of Hernando, MS
Dominic Wright of Hernando, MS
Halle-Blaire Hill of Hernando, MS
Brooklyn Runion of Hernando, MS
Catherine Min of Olive Branch, MS
Adrell Evans of Horn Lake, MS
Makala Miller of Southaven, MS
Brittney Magee of Southaven, MS
Emily Porter of Walls, MS
Haley Young of Olive Branch, MS
Madison Edlemon of Nesbit, MS
Lauren Robertson of Southaven, MS
Taylor Stephens of Olive Branch, MS
Allison Davis of Southaven, MS
Elizabeth Peel of Olive Branch, MS
Anna Blakely of Hernando, MS
Logan Cheatham of Olive Branch, MS
Kirstie Findley of Southaven, MS
Jason Duncan of Olive Branch, MS
Lindsey Belk of Hernando, MS
Rebekah Dougan of Hernando, MS
Thomas Dolan of Hernando, MS
Hannah Ghettie of Olive Branch, MS
Faeza Morales of Southaven, MS
Parker Raggio of Horn Lake, MS
Nora Walden of Southaven, MS
Kristen Randle of Olive Branch, MS
Savannah Dygert of Olive Branch, MS
Wesley Prestridge of Olive Branch, MS
Cesar Castellanos of Southaven, MS
Sydnee Moore of Hernando, MS
Ta'Ryah Cox of Southaven, MS
Shikeema Lang of Horn Lake, MS
David Greif of Hernando, MS
