University of Mississippi Chancellor's List

The University of Mississippi announced students named to Fall 2021 Honor Roll lists. The following students were named to the Chancellor's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00:

Henri Lartigue of SouthavenMS

Ashland Gentry of NesbitMS

Charlton Mallory of Olive BranchMS

Ian Schnatterly of WallsMS

Morgan Atkins of Olive BranchMS

Sean Buckingham of HernandoMS

Gracie Shaw of HernandoMS

Sean Wells of Olive BranchMS

Sainey Ceesay of Horn LakeMS

Sarah Sipe of NesbitMS

Lakesha Brown of Olive BranchMS

Modena Edwards of HernandoMS

Madison Phillips of HernandoMS

Jacob Lollar of HernandoMS

Kaitlyn Anderson of HernandoMS

Landon Carlisle of Horn LakeMS

Gabrielle Floyd of SouthavenMS

Alexander Dyer of HernandoMS

Olivia Sewell of Olive BranchMS

Sierra Massey of HernandoMS

Kristen Lindsey of Olive BranchMS

Julia Pitts of HernandoMS

Tanner Cheek of WallsMS

Grace Smith of HernandoMS

Robin Young of HernandoMS

Rachel Miller of SouthavenMS

Katelyn Doss of Olive BranchMS

Shelby Finley of Olive BranchMS

Amia Kimble of Horn LakeMS

Raven Ruggiero of SouthavenMS

SeLane Ruggiero of SouthavenMS

Jason Guidroz of SouthavenMS

Anna Robinson of Olive BranchMS

Nicholas Branch of Olive BranchMS

Christofer Brown of Olive BranchMS

Caroline Byrd of HernandoMS

Alexa Salmon of HernandoMS

Whitney Shepherd of Olive BranchMS

Cameran Wright of SouthavenMS

Kara Gallagher of SouthavenMS

Karina Prado of Olive BranchMS

Kylie Bowers of SouthavenMS

Abigail Brown of Olive BranchMS

Aleena Hari of SouthavenMS

Anna Nguyen of SouthavenMS

Austin Wallace of SouthavenMS

Yianni Papanicolopoulos of SouthavenMS

Hannah Young of Olive BranchMS

Lataria Carter of SouthavenMS

Katherine Clark of SouthavenMS

Katelyn Haberstroh of SouthavenMS

Camille Howell of Olive BranchMS

Reo Weaver of SouthavenMS

Savannah Downing of Olive BranchMS

Galin Burton of HernandoMS

Jackson Puleo of SouthavenMS

Minh-Sang La of SouthavenMS

Ethan Hill of Olive BranchMS

Trakeedrea Phillips of Olive BranchMS

Michael Oswalt of WallsMS

Claudia Gonzalez of HernandoMS

John Barch of Olive BranchMS

Adele Cardwell of SouthavenMS

Kennedy Lawing of SouthavenMS

Ethan Walters of HernandoMS

Brianna Williams of Olive BranchMS

Bryanna Gray of SouthavenMS

Scott White of HernandoMS

Kayla Cash of HernandoMS

Seth Embrey of SouthavenMS

Megan Gallimore of SouthavenMS

Israel Paredes of SouthavenMS

Nancy Samaniego Mata of SouthavenMS

Cristian Harris of Olive BranchMS

McKinley Baker of Olive BranchMS

Riley Payne of SouthavenMS

Jacob Treadway of Olive BranchMS

Morgan Vanderburg of Olive BranchMS

Eboni Eddins of Olive BranchMS

John Fiveash of Olive BranchMS

Emily Jenkins of SouthavenMS

Anna Jones of SouthavenMS

Jeremy Suico of Olive BranchMS

Madison Cannon of SouthavenMS

Hailey Haynes of HernandoMS

Katherine Satchfield of SouthavenMS

Jamie Steele of SouthavenMS

Julie Neidow of Olive BranchMS

Chandler Sterling of SouthavenMS

Caleb Colley of WallsMS

Lauren Wilkinson of WallsMS

Benjamin Cooper of NesbitMS

John Cooper of NesbitMS

Anna Butler of Olive BranchMS

Samuel Rickles of Olive BranchMS

Yousef Mahfood of NesbitMS

Mallory Roberts of Olive BranchMS

Ember Suh of SouthavenMS

Cassie Teeter of Olive BranchMS

Mary Stevenson of HernandoMS

Anna Ellenburg of Olive BranchMS

Riley Roberts of Olive BranchMS

Myeisha Watson of Olive BranchMS

Courtney Branch of Olive BranchMS

Amanda Austin of Lake CormorantMS

Buchanan Cook of SouthavenMS

Lilly Dannatt of Olive BranchMS

Maryhelen Dye of Olive BranchMS

Hayden Adams of SouthavenMS

Symantha Cummings of Olive BranchMS

Jaden Ganga of Olive BranchMS

Jacob Jones of HernandoMS

Hayden Joyner of HernandoMS

Miles McCuller of Olive BranchMS

Shanya Abram of SouthavenMS

Abbie Kilpatrick of SouthavenMS

Madison Derito of SouthavenMS

Patrick Swindle of HernandoMS

Leah Allen of SouthavenMS

Avery Hughes of Olive BranchMS

Emily Suh of SouthavenMS

Dreanna Leake of Horn LakeMS

Lauren Rusk of HernandoMS

Savanna Taylor of Olive BranchMS

Carlee Holliday of HernandoMS

Melissa Vazquez of SouthavenMS

Dominique Hankins of Horn LakeMS

Jennifer Ramos of SouthavenMS

Hermie Adams of Horn LakeMS

Deven Sims of Olive BranchMS

Benjamin Wilson of SouthavenMS

Grace Champion of HernandoMS

Alexis Dillihunt of SouthavenMS

Joseph Musgrave of Olive BranchMS

Audrey Haire of NesbitMS

Kevin Rico of Olive BranchMS

Conner Newton of HernandoMS

Brandy Thomas of SouthavenMS

Jatavies Fox of SouthavenMS

Tekima Davis of Horn LakeMS

Andrea Hay of SouthavenMS

Kaylee Darby of HernandoMS

Emma Hill of HernandoMS

George Taylor of NesbitMS

Amber Cecil of HernandoMS

Karleigh Aldridge of Olive BranchMS

Aubreyl Brown of Olive BranchMS

Brianna Bulinski of Olive BranchMS

Bryonna Yarbor of SouthavenMS

Charles Cox of HernandoMS

Maddie Jones of HernandoMS

Syhra Hughes of SouthavenMS

DeOnna Eddington of SouthavenMS

Jason Wilkerson of Olive BranchMS

Nathan Johnston of SouthavenMS

Kaitlyn Young of Horn LakeMS

Mariam Niang of Horn LakeMS

Jonathan Rickles of Olive BranchMS

Mackenzie Gossett of SouthavenMS

Mary Jones of SouthavenMS

Chance York of Olive BranchMS

Maggie Neal of SouthavenMS

Emily Mettler of SouthavenMS

Jennifer Cole of Horn LakeMS

Jori Isenhower of Olive BranchMS

Amie Grasser of Olive BranchMS

Bryce Smith of Olive BranchMS

Amanda Raby of Olive BranchMS

Abigail Morton of HernandoMS

Keller Mackey of Olive BranchMS

Kacie Tatum of SouthavenMS

Allison Choate of SouthavenMS

Micah Moran of Olive BranchMS

Abigail Tutera of NesbitMS

Rainey Goff of Olive BranchMS

Haley Keelin of Olive BranchMS

Whitney Hickman of SouthavenMS

Jayme Richardson of HernandoMS

Amelia Johnston of HernandoMS

Joshua Dowdy of SouthavenMS

Chandler Sullinger of Horn LakeMS

Andrea Leavesley of WallsMS

