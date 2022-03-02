The University of Mississippi announced students named to Fall 2021 Honor Roll lists. The following students were named to the Chancellor's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00:
Henri Lartigue of Southaven, MS
Ashland Gentry of Nesbit, MS
Charlton Mallory of Olive Branch, MS
Ian Schnatterly of Walls, MS
Morgan Atkins of Olive Branch, MS
Sean Buckingham of Hernando, MS
Gracie Shaw of Hernando, MS
Sean Wells of Olive Branch, MS
Sainey Ceesay of Horn Lake, MS
Sarah Sipe of Nesbit, MS
Lakesha Brown of Olive Branch, MS
Modena Edwards of Hernando, MS
Madison Phillips of Hernando, MS
Jacob Lollar of Hernando, MS
Kaitlyn Anderson of Hernando, MS
Landon Carlisle of Horn Lake, MS
Gabrielle Floyd of Southaven, MS
Alexander Dyer of Hernando, MS
Olivia Sewell of Olive Branch, MS
Sierra Massey of Hernando, MS
Kristen Lindsey of Olive Branch, MS
Julia Pitts of Hernando, MS
Tanner Cheek of Walls, MS
Grace Smith of Hernando, MS
Robin Young of Hernando, MS
Rachel Miller of Southaven, MS
Katelyn Doss of Olive Branch, MS
Shelby Finley of Olive Branch, MS
Amia Kimble of Horn Lake, MS
Raven Ruggiero of Southaven, MS
SeLane Ruggiero of Southaven, MS
Jason Guidroz of Southaven, MS
Anna Robinson of Olive Branch, MS
Nicholas Branch of Olive Branch, MS
Christofer Brown of Olive Branch, MS
Caroline Byrd of Hernando, MS
Alexa Salmon of Hernando, MS
Whitney Shepherd of Olive Branch, MS
Cameran Wright of Southaven, MS
Kara Gallagher of Southaven, MS
Karina Prado of Olive Branch, MS
Kylie Bowers of Southaven, MS
Abigail Brown of Olive Branch, MS
Aleena Hari of Southaven, MS
Anna Nguyen of Southaven, MS
Austin Wallace of Southaven, MS
Yianni Papanicolopoulos of Southaven, MS
Hannah Young of Olive Branch, MS
Lataria Carter of Southaven, MS
Katherine Clark of Southaven, MS
Katelyn Haberstroh of Southaven, MS
Camille Howell of Olive Branch, MS
Reo Weaver of Southaven, MS
Savannah Downing of Olive Branch, MS
Galin Burton of Hernando, MS
Jackson Puleo of Southaven, MS
Minh-Sang La of Southaven, MS
Ethan Hill of Olive Branch, MS
Trakeedrea Phillips of Olive Branch, MS
Michael Oswalt of Walls, MS
Claudia Gonzalez of Hernando, MS
John Barch of Olive Branch, MS
Adele Cardwell of Southaven, MS
Kennedy Lawing of Southaven, MS
Ethan Walters of Hernando, MS
Brianna Williams of Olive Branch, MS
Bryanna Gray of Southaven, MS
Scott White of Hernando, MS
Kayla Cash of Hernando, MS
Seth Embrey of Southaven, MS
Megan Gallimore of Southaven, MS
Israel Paredes of Southaven, MS
Nancy Samaniego Mata of Southaven, MS
Cristian Harris of Olive Branch, MS
McKinley Baker of Olive Branch, MS
Riley Payne of Southaven, MS
Jacob Treadway of Olive Branch, MS
Morgan Vanderburg of Olive Branch, MS
Eboni Eddins of Olive Branch, MS
John Fiveash of Olive Branch, MS
Emily Jenkins of Southaven, MS
Anna Jones of Southaven, MS
Jeremy Suico of Olive Branch, MS
Madison Cannon of Southaven, MS
Hailey Haynes of Hernando, MS
Katherine Satchfield of Southaven, MS
Jamie Steele of Southaven, MS
Julie Neidow of Olive Branch, MS
Chandler Sterling of Southaven, MS
Caleb Colley of Walls, MS
Lauren Wilkinson of Walls, MS
Benjamin Cooper of Nesbit, MS
John Cooper of Nesbit, MS
Anna Butler of Olive Branch, MS
Samuel Rickles of Olive Branch, MS
Yousef Mahfood of Nesbit, MS
Mallory Roberts of Olive Branch, MS
Ember Suh of Southaven, MS
Cassie Teeter of Olive Branch, MS
Mary Stevenson of Hernando, MS
Anna Ellenburg of Olive Branch, MS
Riley Roberts of Olive Branch, MS
Myeisha Watson of Olive Branch, MS
Courtney Branch of Olive Branch, MS
Amanda Austin of Lake Cormorant, MS
Buchanan Cook of Southaven, MS
Lilly Dannatt of Olive Branch, MS
Maryhelen Dye of Olive Branch, MS
Hayden Adams of Southaven, MS
Symantha Cummings of Olive Branch, MS
Jaden Ganga of Olive Branch, MS
Jacob Jones of Hernando, MS
Hayden Joyner of Hernando, MS
Miles McCuller of Olive Branch, MS
Shanya Abram of Southaven, MS
Abbie Kilpatrick of Southaven, MS
Madison Derito of Southaven, MS
Patrick Swindle of Hernando, MS
Leah Allen of Southaven, MS
Avery Hughes of Olive Branch, MS
Emily Suh of Southaven, MS
Dreanna Leake of Horn Lake, MS
Lauren Rusk of Hernando, MS
Savanna Taylor of Olive Branch, MS
Carlee Holliday of Hernando, MS
Melissa Vazquez of Southaven, MS
Dominique Hankins of Horn Lake, MS
Jennifer Ramos of Southaven, MS
Hermie Adams of Horn Lake, MS
Deven Sims of Olive Branch, MS
Benjamin Wilson of Southaven, MS
Grace Champion of Hernando, MS
Alexis Dillihunt of Southaven, MS
Joseph Musgrave of Olive Branch, MS
Audrey Haire of Nesbit, MS
Kevin Rico of Olive Branch, MS
Conner Newton of Hernando, MS
Brandy Thomas of Southaven, MS
Jatavies Fox of Southaven, MS
Tekima Davis of Horn Lake, MS
Andrea Hay of Southaven, MS
Kaylee Darby of Hernando, MS
Emma Hill of Hernando, MS
George Taylor of Nesbit, MS
Amber Cecil of Hernando, MS
Karleigh Aldridge of Olive Branch, MS
Aubreyl Brown of Olive Branch, MS
Brianna Bulinski of Olive Branch, MS
Bryonna Yarbor of Southaven, MS
Charles Cox of Hernando, MS
Maddie Jones of Hernando, MS
Syhra Hughes of Southaven, MS
DeOnna Eddington of Southaven, MS
Jason Wilkerson of Olive Branch, MS
Nathan Johnston of Southaven, MS
Kaitlyn Young of Horn Lake, MS
Mariam Niang of Horn Lake, MS
Jonathan Rickles of Olive Branch, MS
Mackenzie Gossett of Southaven, MS
Mary Jones of Southaven, MS
Chance York of Olive Branch, MS
Maggie Neal of Southaven, MS
Emily Mettler of Southaven, MS
Jennifer Cole of Horn Lake, MS
Jori Isenhower of Olive Branch, MS
Amie Grasser of Olive Branch, MS
Bryce Smith of Olive Branch, MS
Amanda Raby of Olive Branch, MS
Abigail Morton of Hernando, MS
Keller Mackey of Olive Branch, MS
Kacie Tatum of Southaven, MS
Allison Choate of Southaven, MS
Micah Moran of Olive Branch, MS
Abigail Tutera of Nesbit, MS
Rainey Goff of Olive Branch, MS
Haley Keelin of Olive Branch, MS
Whitney Hickman of Southaven, MS
Jayme Richardson of Hernando, MS
Amelia Johnston of Hernando, MS
Joshua Dowdy of Southaven, MS
Chandler Sullinger of Horn Lake, MS
Andrea Leavesley of Walls, MS
