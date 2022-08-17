Every two years the DeSoto Civic Garden Club awards a scholarship to a student at Northwest Community College who is majoring in horticulture or forestry.
Hannah Dickerson, Scholarship Coordinator for the Northwest Foundation, recently informed the DCGC the name of the recipient in August, 2022. This year's recipient is Elora Jennings of Gore Springs, MS which is in Grenada County.
Her scholarship in forestry will be applied toward her tuition for the 2022-2023 academic year. Funding for the scholarship which is biennial was made possible from a local fundraiser that was held by the DCGC in 2018.
The DeSoto Civic Garden Club is a member of the National Garden Clubs Inc., Deep South Garden Clubs, Inc., and The Garden Clubs of Mississippi, Inc.
