The March meeting of the DeSoto Civic Garden Club was held at the M.R. Davis Public Library in Southaven. Club member Sandy Noble was the featured speaker and presented a program on "Sustainable Gardening."
During this time she explained the what, why and how for club members in composing their own live soil for vegetable and flower gardens. After her explanation in this process of live soil (soil without chemicals), Sandy gave all members an opportunity to create their own soil composition by combining vermiculite, perlite and sifted organic soil.
At the end of the meeting everyone was provided seeds and egg cartons to use as a starter for their own sustainable gardens.
Also for the March meeting to coincide with the planting of vegetable and flower seeds, club member, Emilie Michael constructed a traditional arrangement by using a cabbage head as a vase to display flowers of pink and lavender hues which were: Carnations, Alstroemeria, mums, lilies, Gerber daisies, and Snapdragons.
The DeSoto Civic Garden Club is a member of the National Garden Clubs, Inc., Deep South Garden Clubs, Inc., and The Garden Clubs of Mississippi, Inc., Hills and Delta District.
