DeSoto Civic Garden Club offered a free Floral Design workshop at the M. R. Davis Public Library in Southaven as part of their April celebration of National Library Week. DeSoto Civic Garden Club member, Jane Borgognoni, certified National Garden Club Flower Show Judge, was the instructor.
Jane instructed the attendees on the principles of design: proportion, scale, harmony, rhythm, balance, unity and emphasis. She explained the general rule of making the design one and a half times taller than the container used and demonstrated the tools and materials needed to achieve the vision.
Each person was provided with tools, a container filled with Oasis (a brand of water-absorbing blocks) and a table of cut flowers along with assorted greenery to choose from, everything provided by DeSoto Civic Garden Club.
All worked hard, choosing their flowers carefully and applying the principles learned. It was reflected in the lovely designs created. M.R. Davis Public Library, a branch of First Regional Library, offers a variety of free events & workshops each month. Stop by their location for a calendar of events.
DeSoto Civic Garden Club is a member of The National Garden Clubs, Inc., Deep South Garden Clubs, Inc. and The Garden Clubs of Mississippi, Inc.
