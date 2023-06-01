The week of June 4 - 10 has been designated as DeSoto County Garden Week, as established by National Garden Clubs, Inc. The DeSoto County Board of Supervisors met on May 15.
Petitioned by the DeSoto Civic Garden Club, Supervisor Michael Lee read aloud the Proclamation and the Board voted to recognize and approve the Proclamation and designate the week of June 4 - 10 as DeSoto County Garden Week. Signing the Proclamation were Jessie Medlin, District 1; Mark Gardner, District 2; Ray Denison, District 3; Lee Caldwell, District 4 and Michael Lee, District 5.
DeSoto Civic Garden Club would like to thank Supervisor Michael Lee and our DeSoto County Board of Supervisors and encourage all to get outside and garden. Whether it’s vegetable or fruit crops to sustain us, plants and flowers to beautify our county, or native plants to produce food (pollen) for our pollinators, gardeners make important contributions to each of our lives.
DeSoto Civic Garden Club is a member of The National Garden Clubs, Inc., and The Garden Clubs of Mississippi, Inc.
