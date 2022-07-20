Syniah Lanye’ Lester is one of two students from Desoto county to receive a scholarship from Community Friends of ICS to attend the college or university of her choice.
Lester is the daughter of Shawanda Rena Johnson. Syniah is a graduate of Horn Lake High School Class of 2022 and a proud recipient of Community Friends of ICS Head Start Scholarship. She was a dual enrolled student completing both high school and college courses during her junior and senior years of high school.
Syniah plans to complete her first two years at Northwest Mississippi Community College in Senatobia earning an Associate Degree in Psychology. She also plans to attend Mississippi University for Women in Columbus earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Counseling Psychology.
"My goal is also to earn a Masters in Psychology as well.," Lester said. "I am an honor student and was inducted into the National Honor Society in 2021. My greatest achievement was successfully completing my high school graduation requirements ahead of schedule. I was allowed to enroll in college as a fulltime student in January 2022 with the approval of my Mother, Principal, and School Counselor. This opportunity allowed me to complete my first semester of college while being a high school student. This was an amazing experience. I have to thank God for giving me the courage to embrace the opportunity and the strength to successfully complete 18 college credit with high honors."
Each year Community Friends of ICS awards scholarships to two area students in each of the fourteen counties served by the Institute of Community Services, Inc. in the amount of $1,000.00.
Mr. Roger Givens, Board Chair of Community Friends of ICS and Mrs. Eloise McClinton, Executive Director of the Institute of Community Services, Inc. states that funds raised from the Annual Community Friends of ICS Gospel Extravaganza supports this effort with past performance of Stellar Award winners Lee Williams and the Spiritual QC’s, Doc McKenzie & the Hi-Lites, the William Brothers, along with many local and area gospel groups to name a few.
The counties served by the Institute of Community Services, Inc. are: Marshall, Desoto, and Clay, Lowndes, Quitman, Grenada, Lafayette, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Panola, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tunica and Benton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.