Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi makes donation

The Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi remains steadfast in its mission of connecting people who care with causes that matter.
Recently, they facilitated a meaningful connection between the Delta Regional Foundation of Olive Branch, Mss., and the B.B. King Museum in Indianola, Miss.
On June 19, 2023, the Delta Regional Foundation graciously presented a generous $10,000 check through the Community Foundation to support the Museum's impactful Youth Ambassador Program.
The Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi the Youth Ambassadors Program with approximately $30,000 since 2017.
